Sweaty pits? Tips and tricks for managing armpit sweating

Armpit sweating is a natural and necessary function of the human body. It helps regulate body temperature and remove toxins from the body, but excessive sweating can be uncomfortable, embarrassing and even lead to social anxiety.

If you struggle with excessive sweating in your armpits, also known as axillary hyperhidrosis, you're not alone. In fact, many globally suffer from excessive sweating. Fortunately, there are many tips and tricks to help manage sweating and improve your quality of life.

Causes of excessive armpit sweating

1) Medical conditions

Certain medical issues may cause excessive sweating (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Certain medical conditions can cause excessive armpit sweating, including hyperthyroidism, diabetes and menopause.

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone, which can cause sweating and other symptoms like weight loss and rapid heartbeat.

Diabetes can also cause excessive sweating, particularly at night, as a result of low blood sugar level. Menopause is another common cause of excessive sweating in women, as the body adjusts to changes in hormone levels.

2) Medications

Consuming medicine can also impact sweat glands (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Certain medications can also cause excessive sweating as a side effect. These include antidepressants, antipsychotics and blood pressure medications. If you experience excessive sweating and are taking prescribed medicines, talk to your doctor about whether the medication may be causing the sweating.

3) Spicy foods

Consuming spicy foods can also cause excessive sweating, particularly in the armpits. Spicy foods contain capsaicin, which can stimulate the sweat glands and cause sweating. It's best to avoid spicy foods or limit their intake.

4) Overactive sweat glands

Genetics also plays a key role. (Image via Unsplash/Sangharsh Lohakare)

In some cases, there may be no identifiable cause for excessive sweating, and it may be due to overactive sweat glands. That's known as primary hyperhidrosis and is thought to be caused by a problem with the sympathetic nervous system, which controls sweat glands.

5) Genetics

Genetics may also play a role in development of hyperhidrosis. If one or both of your parents have hyperhidrosis, you're likely to develop the condition, too.

How to prevent excessive armpit sweating?

1) Use antiperspirants

Use the right antiperspirant. (Image via Unsplash/Ana Essentiels)

Antiperspirants are the first line of defense against armpit sweating. They work by locking the sweat glands, reducing amount of sweat produced. It's important to choose an antiperspirant that contains aluminum chloride, as it's the most effective ingredient for reducing sweat.

Apply the antiperspirant to clean, dry skin at night before bed, as that allows the aluminium chloride to penetrate the sweat glands and provide maximum protection.

2) Wear breathable fabrics

Wear breathable fabric. (Image via Pexels/Liliana Drew)

Wearing breathable fabrics, like cotton and linen, can help reduce armpit sweating by allowing air to circulate around the body and evaporate sweat. Avoid synthetic fabric, like polyester and nylon. as they trap heat and moisture, exacerbating sweating.

3) Stay hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Unsplash/Greg Rosenke)

Drinking plenty of water can help regulate body temperature and reduce sweating. Look to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as they can increase sweating.

4) Manage stress

Stress management can also help. (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Centur)

Stress and anxiety can trigger excessive sweating. Practice stress management techniques, like deep breathing, meditation and yoga to help reduce stress and anxiety.

5) Try clinical treatments

Opt for clinical treatments. (Image via Unsplash/Bneyamin Bohlouli)

If antiperspirants and lifestyle changes are not effective, there are clinical treatments available for axillary hyperhidrosis.

These include prescription antiperspirants, iontophoresis and botox injections. Talk to your doctor to determine the best treatment option for armpti sweating.

Excessive armpit sweating can be found uncomfortable and embarrassing, but there are many tips and tricks to help manage it. By following the aforementioned tips and tricks, you can reduce armpit sweating and improve your quality of life.

It's important to remember that everyone's body is different, so what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. If you're struggling with hyperhidrosis, talking to a healthcare provider can help you determine the underlying cause and develop a personalized treatment plan.

With the right approach, you can enjoy a more comfortable and sweat-free life.

Poll : 0 votes