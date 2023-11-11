Hot vs cold shower: Which is the best for you?

Choosing between hot vs cold shower has always been a stressful decision. Hot showers are renowned for their soothing impact, owing to the heat, which promotes vasodilation — the enlargement of blood vessels — which improves blood circulation.

Cold showers, meanwhile, have received a lot of attention due to their alleged medical and mental benefits, like increased circulation, immunity, vitality, mental focus, and hair and skin health.

It's one you dread taking in the morning as soon as you wake up, but when you give them a chance, you might discover that you like them.

Switching from a hot to a cold shower, even for a few minutes, can safeguard you against circulating viruses. The cold water shock can boost blood vessel cells that fight infection (leukocytes).

Hot vs cold shower: Which one is better?

Before social media pushes you to step into freezing cold water, it's important that we take a look at both sides of the coin.

Cold shower benefits

A cold shower might not be as enjoyable as a hot shower because the initial step in the shower demands some bravery, but there are nonetheless chilly water bath advantages that mustn't be overlooked:

1) Reduces muscle pain

If you've ever had an icy water bath following a strenuous workout, you know how relaxing it can be. Cold water assists in soothing the muscles after an intense workout; so, taking a cold shower after a hard workout is advised.

2) Reduces itching

When you're blessed with sensitive skin, taking a cold bath can help alleviate itching due to the cooling and anti-inflammatory properties of cold water. Cold water relieves the itching sensation and provides brief relief.

3) Increases metabolism

The body expends energy, attempting to stay warmer in a cold shower. As a result, you may burn fewer calories and have a higher metabolism, but don't abandon your good food and exercise routine just yet; data on this advantage is sparse.

Hot shower benefits

A hot shower can be one of the most effective ways to unwind and relax after a long day. Taking a cold shower, meanwhile, can be the polar opposite of relaxation.

Some benefits of choosing hot showers instead of cold showers are:

1) Reduces blood sugar level

Like working out, hot water causes the blood vessels to loosen and open, allowing more blood to flow to the tissues and muscles, which means more glucose reaches the cells, lowering blood sugar.

2) Helps in relaxation

After an exhausting day at work, the only thing that can make you feel better is a long, relaxing and warm shower. The hot water might help calm your thoughts and relax you completely.

If you want to take the experience to the next level, you can put on some light music and also include some bath bombs in your routine.

3) Helps in mosturizing skin

Standing in hot water for an extended period of time might produce wrinkles in the skin. However, specialists believe that it can have a positive epidermal effect. Warm water keeps the skin moist for longer, preventing it from drying out and cracking.

Hot and cold showers both have their own merits, and the best bet is probably somewhere in the middle.

Trainers frequently prescribe a contrast shower after a workout that consists of a three-minute hot shower followed by a one-minute cold shower. Repeat the process three times, finishing with the cold each time.