Is Hot Water Good for Vocal Cords? Reasons Why You Should Drink Hot Water over Cold Water!

Staying hydrated and drinking water is one of the major keys to keeping your vocal cord healthy. Apart from that, drinking enough water improves blood circulation, clears the skin, and helps the body’s cells to better absorb essential nutrients. Keeping the body hydrated also improves digestion and promotes overall health and well-being.

But did you know that the temperature of your water can affect your vocal cords and overall health?

While very cold water can damage muscle functions and shock your vocal cords, boiling water may lead to mucus production and inflammation. So, what temperature of the water is good for you?

It is best to stick with hot or warm water. Hot water acts as a potential liquid that cleanses the entire body of all the toxins. It soothes your vocal cord and is even more beneficial if you drink it first thing as soon as you wake up in the morning.

Here are a few more reasons why you should choose hot water over cold water.

1.) Hot water helps in better digestive functions:

When you consume hot water, your digestive system gets smoothened and charged up. It works as a lubricant that helps your digestive tract function more properly. The water passes through your throat to your stomach and intestines and cleanses the body of all the toxins.

Plus, it also helps hydrate all the organs and enables them to get rid of the waste more appropriately. Additionally, it aids better functioning of the digestive system by breaking, dissolving, and distributing foods that you’ve consumed and which your body is unable to process by itself.

2.) It helps to provide relief during constipation:

Drinking hot water when in constipation is a great way to get rid of the problem. Hot water allows your intestines to contract, which then enables the old waste stuck in the region to easily pass through your body. Various studies have shown that people who face constipation problems regularly experience relief after drinking hot water every day in the morning.

3.) It may help in weight loss:

Drinking hot water boosts your metabolism, which in return, aids in weight loss. When you consume hot water, your body’s temperature control gets activated due to a sudden increase in the body temperature and your body starts to lower its internal temperature.

Further, this process enhances your metabolism, which then increases the overall effects of your weight loss plan. Since constipation leads to bloating due to all the old waste, drinking hot water helps get rid of that, thereby helping you shed the water weight.

4.) Drinking hot water helps detoxify your body:

Drinking a glass of hot water is the best thing you can do to detoxify your body. The toxins enter your body through the food that you eat, stress and pollution. Warm water helps remove all the toxins by dissolving them and flushing them out of your body. Drinking hot water is also good for your kidneys as it helps filter out the toxins from your blood so you may flush them out easily. Consuming warm water makes you sweat and further helps to keep your body temperature in check.

5.) It improves blood circulation:

Hot water helps to expand your blood vessels and this is the reason why it’s also called a vasodilator. It helps your muscles relax and also aids in better blood flow throughout the body.

6.) It helps reduce pain:

Drinking hot water helps improve blood circulation, especially for injured and sore muscles. While no studies directly link hot water to pain relief, using hot water bottles and heat packs potentially reduces pain, and drinking hot water may offer internal pain relief to some extent.

7.) Hot water reduces sinus problems and fights cold:

Drinking hot water may help to move mucous more quickly, meaning it promotes a more productive and easy nose-blowing and coughing. Additionally, heat packs applied to sinuses can even reduce pressure and strain caused by nasal allergies and unclogs the sinuses.

Summary:

Hot water is beneficial for your health in many ways. While you may have a glass of warm water any time of the day, one of the best times to drink it is as soon as you wake up in the morning. Another important time to drink hot water is with your meals as this can help make sure all your internal organs are lubricated and in good shape.

Overall, hot water is considered safe and is a good way to keep your body hydrated and healthy. So, try making it a habit and start your day with a glass of warm water to avail of its benefits

