Exploring allergy fever: Causes, symptoms and relief

Millions of people worldwide are affected by allergy fever, also referred to as allergic rhinitis or hay fever, which is a prevalent condition.

It's characterized by an allergic reaction to specific substances, like pollen, dust mites or pet dander. In this article, we delve into the causes, symptoms and available treatments for hay fever.

How can you get a fever from allergies?

Allergy symptoms can be caused by microscopic organisms present in dust, upholstery and bedding. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Pollen: Pollen from trees, grasses and weeds is a prevalent allergen during certain seasons, triggering allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.

Dust mites: Microscopic organisms found in dust, upholstery and bedding can cause allergy symptoms, including fever.

Pet dander: Allergies to pet dander, like cat or dog fur, can lead to allergic rhinitis symptoms, including fever, in some individuals.

Symptoms

People suffering from hay fever may experience nasal congestion. (Gustavo Fring/ Pexels)

Sneezing: Frequent sneezing is a common symptom. Frequently, it's accompanied by a nose that's either runny or congested.

Itchy and watery eyes: Allergy fever can cause itching redness and swelling in the eyes. Excessive tearing may also occur.

Nasal congestion: Individuals with the fever may experience nasal congestion, leading to difficulty in breathing through the nose.

Postnasal drip: Excess mucus production can lead to postnasal drip, causing a sore throat or cough.

Fatigue: Allergy symptoms can cause fatigue and tiredness due to the body's immune response to allergens.

Allergic shiners: Dark circles under the eyes, known as allergic shiners, can be an indication of the fever.

Why is it called hay fever?

Allergy fever is commonly referred to as "hay fever" due to its historical association with the hay-making season and symptoms experienced by individuals during that time. The term "hay fever" originated in the early 19th century in England.

During the summer months, when hay is harvested and dried for animal feed, large amounts of pollen from grasses and weeds are released into the air. It was observed that some individuals experienced allergic reactions during this period, including symptoms like sneezing, nasal congestion and itchy/watery eyes.

Treatment of allergy fever

The presence of hay fever can have a significant impact on quality of life. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Avoidance: The first step in managing allergy fever is to minimize exposure to allergens. Keeping windows closed during high pollen seasons, using allergen-proof bedding and avoiding pet dander can help reduce symptoms.

Medications: Over-the-counter antihistamines, like cetirizine or loratadine, can provide temporary relief from allergy symptoms. Nasal sprays containing corticosteroids may help reduce nasal inflammation.

Immunotherapy: For individuals with severe allergy fever that does not respond well to medications, allergen immunotherapy may be recommended. This treatment involves regular exposure to small amounts of the allergen over time, gradually desensitizing the immune system.

Allergy shots: Allergy shots, also known as subcutaneous immunotherapy, involve injecting small doses of allergens under the skin. They help build tolerance to the allergen and reduce symptoms over time.

Sublingual immunotherapy: Sublingual immunotherapy is an alternative to allergy shots. It involves placing allergen extracts under the tongue, allowing them to be absorbed into the bloodstream.

Hay fever can significantly impact a person's quality of life, causing bothersome symptoms that can affect daily activities.

By understanding the causes, recognizing the symptoms, and seeking appropriate treatment, individuals with allergy fever can manage their condition effectively. Avoiding allergens, taking medications as prescribed and considering immunotherapy options can provide relief and minimize the impact of hay fever on overall well-being.

If you suspect that you have allergy fever, consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment plan.

