How did Arleen Sorkin die? Cause of death of 'Days of Our Lives' star explained

Arleen Sorkin a talented actress, who captured the hearts of millions with her iconic portrayal of Calliope Jones Bradford in the soap opera 'Days of our Lives,' has passed away at the age of 67.

Sorkin's impact on the industry extended beyond her acting career, as she was also the original voice of Harley Quinn, one of DC Comics' most beloved characters.

According to her husband's agent, Christopher Silbermann, Sorkin died of multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system. The news of her death has left her family, friends and fans grieving and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Arleen Sorkin's family released a heartfelt statement, paying tribute to her immense generosity of spirit and the tenacious fight she put up against multiple sclerosis over the years.

They mentioned her loving presence in the lives of her children, Eli and Owen, her mother Joyce, and her brothers Robert and Arthur. Additionally, the statement acknowledged the bittersweet nature of her passing, with the knowledge that countless people are celebrating her life and cherishing her memory.

Arleen Sorkin's career highlights and contributions

Arleen Sorkin, who made her TV debut as an extra on "Saturday Night Live" in 1982, achieved major recognition when she joined the cast of the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in 1984.

Her portrayal of Calliope Jones Bradford earned her two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Sorkin would go on to reprise the role on several occasions, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

In 1992, Arleen Sorkin ventured into the world of voice acting, taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the animated series "Batman: The Animated Series." Her wise-cracking and charismatic portrayal of the Joker's henchwoman resonated with audiences. That led to invitations for future episodes and voiceovers in video game adaptations featuring the character.

Harley Quinn has since become a beloved staple in the DC universe, with Margot Robbie portraying her in live-action films and Kaley Cuoco providing her voice in an animated series on Max.

Sorkin's career spanned decades, and her contributions to the entertainment industry were immeasurable.

Her captivating performances, witty humor and magnetic personality made her a beloved figure both on and off-screen. The news of her death has sent shockwaves across Hollywood, with many paying tribute, considering her rich legacy.

Following the news of Sorkin's death, colleagues and industry figures gave their condolences. James Gunn, co-head of DC Comics, honored her contribution to Harley Quinn's creation.

Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Sorkin's Harley Quinn, expressed feeling his devastation while sharing his gratitude for having worked with her. Furthermore, fellow voice actress Tara Strong, who also played Harley Quinn, acknowledged Sorkin's influence on the character.