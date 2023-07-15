Understanding multiple sclerosis: A chronic disease with no exact cause and treatment 

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the nerves in the spinal cord and brain.

It's a disabling disease that causes damage to the nerves in the central nervous system, and over time, leads to numerous problems, including loss of balance and muscle weakness.

While there's no treatment for MS, several medications and therapies can prevent nerve damage from exacerbating. They can slow down progression of symptoms, as well.

Multiple sclerosis cause

Smoking can trigger multiple sclerosis. (Photo via Pexels/lil artsy)

What causes multiple sclerosis in females and males?

According to medical experts, there's no exact cause of MS, but there are several factors that may trigger the disease. These include:

exposure to bacteria and viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus

gene mutations

excessive stress

smoking and drinking

environment

deficiency of vitamin D

weak immune system

certain medications

aging

The disease has also been linked to certain female hormones, obesity and inflammation.

Is MS hereditary?

MS isn’t directly hereditary, but having a family member with the disease increases your risk of developing it.

According to medical experts, it's still unknown exactly which genes and how they play a role in MS development in an individual whose parents have the disease. Nevertheless, it's estimated that the chances of a child or sibling of someone with the disease developing the condition is around 2-3 in 100.

Multiple sclerosis symptoms

Symptoms can include muscle weakness and fatigue. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Early signs and symptoms of MS depend on the location of affected nerves and may also vary from one person to another. However, some of the most common symptoms may include:

tingling in the arms or legs

weakness and numbness in one or more limbs (usually on one side of the body)

lack of balance and coordination in the body

blurry vision that may exacerbate over time or cause partial vision loss

inability to stand or walk

electric-shock sensations in the body or tremors

vertigo

mood swings

slurred speech

sexual, bladder, and digestive problems

cognitive issues

Some less common symptoms of MS may include hearing loss, severe headaches, seizures, itching and swallowing problems.

Multiple sclerosis treatment

Currently, there's no cure for multiple sclerosis, but several medications and therapies are available to help manage uncomfortable symptoms and reduce relapses. The treatment plan may include:

Medications to reduce relapses

Medications are mostly to prevent relapse. Your healthcare provider may recommend a dose of corticosteroids or other medicines to reduce inflammation. These medications slow down the damage to the nerves and reduce risk of relapse.

DMTs or disease-modifying therapies

DMT tablets and injections are useful. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Several FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies are used for treating relapses. These medications work by altering how the immune system works and by slowing down MS’ progression.

DMTs can be given by mouth or by injections and infusions, depending on the medication used and severity of the case. They also prevent lesion formations in the spinal cord and brain.

Counseling

In cases where MS has affected a person’s mental health, counseling and other related therapies can be used to make their condition better.

Physical therapy for mobility

Physical therapies may improve mobility issues and help people with MS regain their balance. Devices like a cane can also be useful to provide support during standing or walking.

Additionally, occupational therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, speech therapy and vocational rehabilitation can also help with MS.

Alternative therapies

Physical therapy can improve symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. (Photo via Pexels/Ryutaro Tsukata)

Certain alternative therapies may also help people with multiple sclerosis. These include:

stress management

massage treatment

heat treatment for pain

physical activity to maintain strength and reduce stiffness

acupuncture

nutritional diet

quitting drinking and smoking

Multiple sclerosis life expectancy

Multiple sclerosis is a challenging disease to live with, but early diagnosis and treatments can help manage symptoms and also improve quality of life of people battling the condition.

Most cases of MS improve with medications and therapies and are rarely life-threatening. However, if not treated at the right time, complications can arise that may become fatal.

The average life expectancy for people with the disease is around 5-10 years, which is lower than an average person's. It's estimated that two-thirds of people with the disease recover and are able to walk, though many of them may require support in the form of wheelchair, cane or crutches.

In recent years, there has also been significant progress in treatment options and medications for MS. New drugs are being experimented with and used, and some of them are quite effective and safer than current ones.