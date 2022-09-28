How Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Stays Active?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has inspired people to care about their health and improve their fitness.

He is known to stay in shape even at the age 75. The actor, bodybuilder, and politician credits his success to hard work and staying active.

However, the real question is, how much time does Schwarzenegger devote to exercise? It’s probably not as much as he did when he was younger, but it still takes effort to stay in such good shape at his age.

How Many Hours a Day Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Train?

Arnold Schwarzenegger got started in weightlifting when he was a teenager. In 1970, he became the youngest person to win the prestigious Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition, doing so at the age age 23. He went on to win six Mr. titles between 1971 and 1980.

Schwarzenegger continues to be active even now, but he isn't as ambitious about his workout routine as he used to be once. As a competitive bodybuilder, he had to spent five hours every day in the gym lifting weights.

Schwarzenegger said that as he developed his body over the years, he gradually reduced the amount of time he spent training.

The bodybuilding legend and former governor of California now works out for an hour and a half every day. His workout routine includes weight lifting and circuit training. The 75-year-old says:

"Now I work out to maintain as much as I can as I get older."

However, the important thing is that he has always done it regularly.

Apart from his seven Mr. Olympia titles, Schwarzenegger also won five Mr. Universe titles.

His interest in staying fit meant he has always stayed in shape long after his competition days. Consequently, his devotion to health and wellness is what drives him to work out and be the best version of himself.

The world-famous bodybuilder says that with the right strategy, you can achieve any fitness goal.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been one of the most well-known and beloved bodybuilders for many decades. So it's no surprise he knows the process inside out. He says that there are many ways to achieve your goals: You can move differently, add or eliminate exercises; change the speed of your movement, and even change the number of repetitions.

Schwarzenegger says that people who want to change their physique or have performance or health goals can achieve the same with the right training, nutrition, and mindset.

Takeaway

Whether you only do the lightest possible weights or none at all, you can still build strength. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a testament to this fact.

However, what is most surprising about Schwarzenegger's physique in his prime was his definition rather than his size, which he says came from several hours of daily workouts. Working out is an integral part of his daily routine and has been since he began exercising in high school.

The benefits of exercise are no secret. However, it’s crucial to understand that there's a difference between just being active and training to increase strength, endurance, and muscle tone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far