Many of you might be aiming to build the Greek god physique. It focuses on achieving perfect symmetry and proportions, also known as the golden ratio.

This coveted physique is defined by a few key characteristics:

Wide, 3D shoulders

A wide V-taper and muscular upper back

Well-defined but not overly muscular legs

Low body fat level (between 8-12%)

Muscular arms with good bicep, tricep, and forearm developement

The body measurements needed to build a Greek God physique have been proven scientifically to be more attractive to women.

Moreover, a strong, lean physique built through hard work can garner respect from your peers and colleagues. Ever noticed your self-esteem skyrocket when you're in spectacular shape? If you want a physique rivaling that of a Greek God, read on.

How to Build a Greek God Physique?

Building a Greek God physique worthy of Zeus requires strict adherence to a protein-rich diet and a well-programmed exercise routine.

The Starting Point

Everything starts here. First, you need to determine which body fat category you belong to:

Lean - Below 10% body fat, 10-15% body fat

Bulky - (Can afford to lose more fat) - 15-22% body fat

Fat - 22+% body fat

Second, find out your level of muscle mass:

Low - No prior weight training/physical exercise

Medium - Have put in 6-12 months of training. This category also applies to experienced lifters returning after a lifitng break

High - 2+ years of solid training

Choosing The Right Diet Plan

Now that you have categorized yourself using the aforementioned criteria, let's examine what each group needs to do to build a Greek god physique.

1) Low muscle, lean - You need to gain muscle, which will require you to bulk up slightly.

Eat a calorie surplus diet while focusing on key compound exercises. Make sure to not go above 15-17% body fat during the muscle gaining phase. Cut back down to 10-12% body fat after 6-12 months to build the Greek god physique of your dreams.

2) Low muscle, bulky - Maintain a slight calorie surplus (200-300 calories) while progressively increasing your strength. Make sure not to gain excessive weight (do not go above 22% body fat), and consume a high-protein diet. In 6-12 months, you can cut down to a lower body fat level.

3) Low muscle, fat - People in this category can easily gain muscle while losing significant amount of fat in a calorie deficit diet. Keep a moderate calorie deficit (500-700 calories), and slowly cut down to 10-12% body fat over 6-12 months. Avoid crash dieting, and maintain a high-protein diet to accelerate muscle growth and curb any muscle loss (especially as you get leaner).

4) Medium muscle, lean - You will have to go on a lean bulk for six months. Cut back down to see amazing results.

5) Medium muscle, bulky or fat - If you're in this category, you should go on a moderate calorie deficit while building strength in key movements.

6) High muscle, lean - You need to focus on key areas like the upper chest, shoulders, upper back, and abs.

7) High muscle, bulky and fat - All you need to do it cut down to 10-12% body fat to reveal the muscle mass underneath. Keep gaining strength in key lifts, and you will be on the right track to build the Greek God physique you're aiming for.

Perfect Macro Ratio:

Protein - 40% (Consume at least 0.8 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight.)

Carbohydrate - 40% (Here are some excellent carb sources.)

Fat - 20% (Adequate fat intake is necessary for testosterone production.)

What Exercises Can Help You Build A Greek God Physique?

As mentioned earlier, the Greek God physique is all about perfect symmetry and proportion. Here's a list of the best exercises for each body part:

1) Shoulders

Front delts - Will get enough volume from bench pressing, push-ups, dumbbell shoulder presses, and overhead barbell pressing

Side delts - Lateral raises, Cable Lateral Raises, Egyptian Lateral Raise

Rear Delts - Lu Raises, Facepulls and Reverse Cable Flys

2) Chest

The main focus is on developing the upper chest. So stick to the basics - bench press, dumbbell bench press, cable bench press, and landmine press. Perform them at an incline for better recruitment of the upper chest fibers.

3) Back

The major focus is on developing the lats and upper back.

Lats - Weighted Pull-ups, Chin-ups, Lat Pulldown, Chest-supported row

Upper back - Rows, Shrugs, Snatches

4) Legs

To build a Greek God physique, big legs can be a detriment. The aim here is to have defined, strong legs with moderate quad, hamstring, and calf development.

Quads - Front Squat, Goblet Squat, Pistol Squats

Hamstrings - Romanian Deadlift, Lying Hamstring Curls

Calves - Standing calf raises, seated calf raises, sprinting

5) Arms

The aforementioned compound exercises can lead to 75% of your arm development. However, to build a Greek God physique, you need amazing tricep and bicep development,

Triceps - Pushdowns, Overhead Extensions, Skullcrushers

Biceps - Hammer Curls, Preacher Curls

Forearms - Weighted Carries, Reverse Curls

6) Abs

Perform crunches, hanging leg raises and Russian twists to build a strong core. However, revealing the abs requires 10-15% body fat level.

Make sure to train each body part 2-3 times a week. All you need is three full body workouts with a rest day in between.

Perfect body measurement standards for a God-like physique

To build a Greek god physique, aim for achieving the following measurements at 8-12% body fat:

Waist - 45-47% of your height

Chest - 1.3-1.4 x waist

Arms - 46-50% of waist

Shoulder to waist ratio - 1.618 (to achieve the perfect Golden Ratio)

Takeaway

Build the Greek God physique of your dreams by following the aforementioned exercise routine and diet plan.

Choose the category you fall into, and follow the prescribed advice diligently. Understand that the process might take around six months to two years depending on your starting point and genetic potential.

Poll : 0 votes