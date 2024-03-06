How can you get over stage fright? 3 strategies that work!

It is natural to experience stage fright or anxiety before performing. The jitters prepare us to be ready for action and manage stress or pressure. Whether it's professional musicians or politicians running a campaign, it is natural to experience anxiety.

Sometimes this fear can be so powerful that you freeze and feel that you can’t act. This often arises because you feel that you don’t know how to cope. Additionally, you may also fear the consequences of a bad performance. As much as it can be scary, stage fright treatment is available.

Even the best performers can experience stage fright. (Image via pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

3 strategies that work for stage fright

Performance anxiety can cause interruptions in your professional life. (Image via Unsplash/ Chase Fade)

Performance anxiety can hinder professional growth. It is not uncommon for many performers to step off the stage as a consequence of their fear. However, if not regulated, stage fear can lead to the development of stage phobia. A common type of fear associated with public speaking is glossophobia.

Here are three simple yet powerful exercises that can help you feel more in control and conquer stage fright:

#1 Visualization

Mental imagery can be an immersive tool that can help you as you prepare to go on stage. There may be people who tell you that there is nothing to fear, so be brave.

While their intentions are good, only you know that anxiety can creep in and make it difficult for you to perform. Try to visualize success and your most confident self before going on stage. Imagine how you would feel after giving a good performance and soaking in.

2. Body language

The world can become your stage with the right skills. (Image via Pexels/ Franco Monsalvo)

Believe it or not, there are psychological tricks that enhance your confidence. One of these is positive and confident body language. A lot can change when you change your posture, facial expressions, and bodily movements. For instance, try assuming a superhero pose, which changes your stance almost immediately. It is not about being the best or having superpowers. Rather, it's about believing in your skills.

3. Connect with one person

This can be tricky, but it can be helpful to connect with one person in the audience and focus on that point to overcome stage fright. It can be great to have someone familiar with you, who can look at you and validate you by nodding, smiling, or just cheering you on.

This helps you maintain your momentum without feeling underconfident. You can also keep your focus on a couple of strangers and recognize that, as a member of the audience, they don't know more than you.

Now that you know how to get rid of stage fear, try stepping out of your comfort zone. While anxiety is a typical response, it often gets worse because we believe that our capacity to cope is less than the situation or experience itself.

When you start incorporating skills to fight your stage fright, you increase your coping and reduce your stage fright accordingly. There are no right and wrong tools, just the ones that work for you!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.