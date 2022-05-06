How can the treadmill help with weight loss? Incline treadmill workout to help you lose weight 

Treadmills are a popular machine in most fitness centers. They provide an easy option for cardio workouts when you don’t have access to the outdoors. It allows you to perform low-intensity, steady-state jogging or running, which is an effective way to burn fat.

However, most people find running on the treadmill to be boring or monotonous, and not all of them come with preset workout patterns you can follow.

One effective way to make treadmill workouts more intense is by adding an incline. This makes it more strenuous as it mimics an uphill climb. It’s always better to start at an incline that’s not too steep if you’re new at climbing hills.

Best incline treadmill workouts for weight loss

Let’s look at some of the best ways you can utilize the incline feature on your treadmill to get the most out of your workouts - and shed fat fast!

1) HIIT-style workout

The most popular workout on the treadmill is a HIIT routine! Not only does this keep it a little more entertaining, the short bursts of rapid running also help with burning more calories! That’s a win-win.

You can start off with walking at a moderate pace, then sprinting at a high speed, then jogging at a moderate pace, sprinting again, and continue the cycle and ending it with walking once again to cool down. Choose an incline level you are comfortable sprinting on.

Take a look at this sample HIIT routine:

Total: 20 minutes

• 3-min walking

• 2-min jogging

• 1-min sprinting

• 2-min jogging

• 1-min sprinting

• 2- min jogging

• 1-min sprinting

• 2 -min jogging

• 1-min sprinting

• 2-min jogging

• 3-min walking

Yep, all it takes is 20 minutes! As you progress, you can increase the number of intervals of sprinting, or even the duration of the workout.

2) Adding hills

Yes, the incline in itself makes it pretty much the same as climbing a hill, but hilly areas don’t just go up; there are plateaus as well. Cycling between inclined and flat settings on the treadmill will add more intensity to the workout, imitating the pattern of running on actual hilly regions.

Try this out:

Total: 20 min

• 3 minutes walking on flat setting

• 2 minutes walking on level 1 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 1 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 2 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 3 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 2 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 1 incline

• 2-minute walking on level 1 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 1 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 2 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 3 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 2 incline

• 1-minute jogging on level 1 incline

• 3-minute walking on flat setting

3) Lunge workout

If you’re really in a mood to challenge yourself, while adding some strength to your legs and firing up your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, you can try this lunge workout! It mimics the movements you would make on a StairMaster.

Try it out:

Total: 20 minutes

• 3 minutes walking on flat setting

• 1-minute walking on level 1 incline

• 1-minute walking lunges on level 1 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 1 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking lunges on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 3 incline

• 1-minute walking lunges on level 3 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 3 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking lunges on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 2 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 1 incline

• 1-minute walking lunges on level 1 incline

• 1-minute walking on level 1 incline

• 2 minutes walking on flat setting

Try these killer circuits the next time you step on the treadmill! Don’t forget to start light and not be too ambitious with the steepness of the incline. Be sure to increase your levels progressively so you don’t end up exhausting or injuring yourself. Don’t forget to stretch right after! Good luck with climbing out of bed the next day.

