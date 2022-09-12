How Can Yoga Make Your Immune System Stronger?

Can yoga strengthen the immune system? The answer is an absolute yes! Yoga has proven to be useful when practiced regularly. Different Asanas strengthen the body, enhance energy, reduce worry and stress, and infuse the mind with positivity and freshness. They also make the immune system stronger.

The immune system, in addition to defending our bodies against many illnesses, is also crucial for maintaining good mental health. Relaxation and stress reduction have frequently been linked to a healthy immune system. By incorporating yoga into our daily lives, we can strengthen and improve our immune systems.

Yoga and its Connection to the Immune System

The daily practice of yoga and meditation is encouraged by yogic authorities as a way to strengthen the body's defenses. A robust immune system aids in the prevention of infections.

The danger of common illnesses can decrease with good hygiene and a healthy diet, but we don't have to stop there. By enhancing our immune systems, lowering stress, and strengthening our body's functions, yoga can also aid in the fight against illnesses. Check out how yoga affects the immune system:

1) Reducing stress

When viruses that cause colds penetrate nasal passages, psychological stress doubles a person's likelihood of having a cold. Stress hormones are reduced by yoga, which strengthens our immune system.

Our immunity is naturally purged of foreign objects by sneezing once or twice a day, but the neurological system can instruct the immune system to calm down and stop attacking them by relaxing. Yoga practices help reduce inflammation, decrease mucous, and relax the mind.

2) Keeps a check on respiratory system

Bacteria that damage the upper respiratory system can cause colds and other diseases of a similar nature. The bacteria can get into the lungs and cause bronchitis or pneumonia if the immune system isn't powerful enough to fight them off.

One of the most effective methods for keeping our respiratory system healthy is yoga. Practicing breathing exercises regularly and performing Asanas strengthens the lungs and conditions of the respiratory system.

3) Promotes functioning of muscles and joints

Joint and muscular discomfort nowadays doesn't seem to differentiate based on a person's age. A lack of activity, poor bone structure, and a diet lacking in vital nutrients might make things worse.

Yoga can strengthen the immune system and ease pain by stabilizing muscles through strengthening activities and lubricating the joints with synovial fluid.

4) Overall functioning of organs

Our organs don't receive adequate blood flow as a result of sedentary lifestyles, which causes blockages and toxin build-up. This may cause systemic breakdowns in the body over time.

Yoga encourages the lymphatic system to eliminate toxins from the body when practiced regularly. Numerous Asanas ensure that various organs and glands are gently rubbed and stimulated while receiving new blood. Organs receive more oxygenated blood, which guarantees that they are functioning at their best.

Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Immune System

Here are three yoga postures you can try to boost your immune system and reduce your chances of illness:

1) Bow pose

The name of this pose refers to the shape that your body assumes as you do it—a bow.

Instructions:

With your feet hip-width apart and your arms beside your body, lie on your stomach.

Fold your knees and grab your ankles while extending your hands backward.

Take a deep breath in, raise your chest off the floor, and raise and straighten your legs.

Keep a steady posture while maintaining a straight-ahead gaze and a grin.

The body needs to be as taut and curled as a bow.

Relax and focus on your breathing while taking deep breaths and then, to your comfort, stoop.

Exhale after 20 seconds, then slowly lower your chest and knees to the ground.

Relax and release the ankles.

2) Locust pose

This yoga pose may assist in strengthening the spine, lower back, hip joints, arms, legs, and pelvic organs when doing yoga to strengthen the immune system.

Instructions:

Lay on your stomach with your arms extended in front of you.

Keep your feet together and your knees straight.

Your arms and legs should both be up at once.

Now, try your best to elevate your chest and head off the ground.

Maintain this stance for 10 seconds.

3) Low lunge pose

Poses that strengthen your body and mind simultaneously are some of the greatest yoga poses for the immune system. The low lunge pose is one such yoga pose.

Instructions:

Remain upright and put your left leg behind you, bend at the knee, and point your toes out.

Ensure that your right ankle and knee are in line.

Lower your pelvis while raising your arms high.

Try to create an arch by bending your upper body backward at this point.

Wrapping Up

According to yoga instructors, practicing yoga has a great effect on a person's body and mind and promotes overall well-being. Yoga Asanas, or positions, must be correctly known and understood in order to be practiced.

