How Can You Help an Anxious Person and Comfort Them on Their Tough Days?

Most people we know are fighting their own individual battles, which is why helping an anxious person can often help them feel comfortable. Yes, anxiety is quite common. However, it can lie on a continuum and affect individuals deeply. When we choose to offer support, we initiate helping someone who may be going through a lot.

Externally, anxiety may not have very obvious influences, but internally, a lot can be going on for that individual. One of the best ways to helping someone with an anxiety disorder is not to assume what they are going through and how they can be helped.

In fact, even though your intentions are good, mental health concerns are complex and each individual is affected differently. More importantly, what works for your anxiety may not be useful for managing theirs.

An anxious person goes through bouts of emotions. (Image via Vecteezy/ Haall Art)

How Can I Help an Anxious Person?

There are many ways to help an anxious person. (Image via Vecteezy/ Olena Kudinova)

Helping someone with anxiety is not rocket science, and there is no single way to do it. However, there are basic ways in which you can help them manage their worries and fears:

1. Educate yourself and others

It is easy for us to jump to conclusions and behave like we know it all. While we have increasingly become aware of symptoms of anxiety and how they influence someone's life, the field of psychology is ever-changing, which necessitates one to keep learning.

Our understanding of anxiety is not just limited to the fight or flight response but has gone further to identify brain mechanisms. You can also become an advocate for mental health awareness by investing time to educate yourself.

2. Keep the judgements away

The biggest thing that you can do for an anxious person is being there. (Image via Vecteezy/ The img)

"I think you are just stressed out", "Perhaps you should sleep it off", "You should stop being dramatic about your emotions"—these statements can come off as harsh judgements that stop individuals with anxiety from seeking help. Anxiety is a mental health condition that doesn't necessarily go away with a good night's sleep. It is also not just equal to the symptoms of distress.

3. Be open to learning

Be open and curious about anxiety. Ask open-ended questions to an anxious person rather than asking about their feelings and behaviors. While it is easier to comment instead of asking empathetic questions, it is best to learn to do the latter.

A major part of learning is to be patient with anxious people. It is possible that you recommend various coping tools and also advise them to seek the necessary professional help. All of these are great suggestions, but they may not be ready to use them yet.

4. Celebrate progress

You can help an anxious person celebrate small wins. (Image via Vecteezy/ Elena Kalinicheva)

An anxious person may struggle to identify and celebrate their achievements. They may hesitate to talk about what they have been able to manage and learn to cope with.

Try to acknowledge their progress, no matter how small you or they may think they are. Try to encourage them to hold conversations, since denying anxiety will only worsen it.

Often, we are so quick to judge and assume the experiences of others. So much freedom comes from just asking and being curious about someone. Supporting someone with anxiety can take effort, time, and emotional energy on your end. There isn't a right way to go about it. Yet, if you are willing to help someone, it shows that you care not only for your own mental health but also for that of others.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

