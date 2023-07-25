How childhood screen time impacts adult health: Understanding high blood pressure and obesity

Wondering how those childhood screen habits can actually affect high blood pressure and obesity as you grow older? Well, a recent study has come to light, showing a potential connection between the two .

Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of these findings and see how parents can play a key role in shaping their kids' screen time for a healthier future.

Screen time, high blood pressure and obesity

Screentime and its side effects (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

Picture this, a study that spanned several decades, keeping an eye on those kids from New Zealand since way back in 1973 till they hit the ripe age of 45.

What's the deal? The study discovered that those who spent a considerable amount of time glued to the TV as youngsters ended up with high blood pressure and obesity and struggled a bit with oxygen use during exercise when they grew up.

Now, before you scratch your head, they took various factors into account, like the child's BMI, their family's economic situation and even their gender, just to keep things all fair and square. Nevertheless, the link between screen time, high blood pressure and obesity stood strong.

Does being overweight cause high blood pressure?

Child health (Image via Freepik/Gpointstudio)

Now, here's the kicker. The study doesn't flat-out say that watching TV directly causes high blood pressure and obesity, but it's all about the big "what if?" Kids who spent more time parked in front of their screens might just be lazier when it comes to physical activity.

Think about it - binge-watching your favorite shows isn't exactly an Olympic sport. All that sitting around means less movement, and that's where the troubles begin. Add to that the onslaught of junk food ads during screen time, and well, you might find yourself munching on those snacks more often than you should.

Dr. Bob Hancox, the one behind the study, puts it simply, "If you're sitting watching TV, you're not being active, and therefore that increases your risk of high blood pressure and obesity."

What can parents do about it?

Parental responsibilities (Image via Freepik/Dcstudio)

Now, parents play a crucial role in shaping the kid's screen time habits, and it's time to put those parental powers to work. There's no harm in keeping a check on unnecessary screen time and actually enjoying it together.

Bond over some fun content, and have those heart-to-hearts. It's not just about health but also about nurturing the emotional and social sides of your children.

Nudge your little ones towards healthier eating habits, and get them moving. Swap sugary drinks for some fruit-infused water, snack on vegetables instead of reaching for those chips, and add some zest to your meals with lemon juice or herbs.

Screen time is a part of our lives; there's no doubt about it, but as a parent, you've got the power to influence your child's health and well-being.

Set those guidelines. Encourage healthy habits, and make sure there's room for physical activity and nutritious goodness. Embrace the present. Create a healthier future, and watch your kiddos bloom into happy, healthy adults.