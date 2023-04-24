How did Corey Haim die? Autopsy reveals cause of death

Corey Haim was an actor and teen idol hailing from Canada who gained immense popularity during the 1980s. However, he struggled with drug addiction for many years and passed away in 2010 at the age of 38.

His death shocked fans and colleagues alike, and the details surrounding his passing were the subject of much speculation. In this article, we explore how Corey Haim died and what the autopsy revealed about his cause of death.

Background

Corey Haim was born Corey Haimcember 23, 1971, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. At the age of ten, Haim embarked on his acting career and achieved great success in the 1980s through performances in popular films like "Lucas," "The Lost Boys," and "License to Drive."

As he reached adulthood, he grappled with drug addiction, which resulted in numerous encounters with law enforcement. He made several attempts to get sober but was never able to fully overcome his addiction.

Day of Corey Haim's death

On March 10, 2010, he was found unresponsive in his mother's apartment in Burbank, California.

He was taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 am. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office was called to the scene, and an autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Autopsy results

The autopsy report revealed that Corey Haim died of pneumonia, with contributing factors of an enlarged heart and narrowed blood vessels.

The report also showed that Haim had many prescription and over-the-counter medications in his system, including Valium, Vicodin and Soma. However, the levels of these drugs were not considered to be fatal on their own, and they were not determined to be the cause of Haim's death.

It's worth noting that the autopsy did not find any illegal drugs in Corey Haim's system. That was surprising to many people, as Haim had a well-known history of drug addiction, and many believed that he was using illegal drugs at the time of his death.

However, it's important to remember that prescription drug abuse can be just as dangerous as illegal drug abuse. In fact, prescription drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, surpassing even car accidents.

Corey Haim's abuse of prescription drugs over a long period contributed to his weakened immune system and made him more vulnerable to pneumonia.

Reaction to Haim's autopsy results

The news of his cause of death was met with sadness and disappointment from fans and colleagues.

Many people expressed frustration that Haim's addiction had not been taken more seriously during his lifetime and that he did not receive the help he needed to overcome it. Some also criticized the medical professionals who had prescribed Haim the medications found in his system, suggesting that they also contributed to his untimely death.

However, others argued that Haim was eventually responsible for his own actions and that he had made the choice to abuse drugs despite the risks. They pointed out that many people struggle with addiction and receive treatment and support, but not everyone is able to overcome it.

Haim's death was a devastating loss for his family, friends and fans. The autopsy revealed that he died of pneumonia, with contributing factors of an enlarged heart and narrowed blood vessels.

While prescription drugs were found in his system, they were not determined to be the cause of his death. Haim's passing highlights the importance of addressing addiction and improving access to treatment and resources for those in need.

Poll : 0 votes