How to Deal with Workplace Stress? Effective Ways to Reduce It

Almost nobody is a stranger to workplace stress nowadays. Meeting deadlines, learning new tools, resolving conflicts, and climbing the corporate ladder are all sources of stress in the workplace, and it's important for both employees and managers to take a break from the rat race every once in a while.

Most people spend a lot of their waking hours at work, and for many, the workplace is the most structured and controlled environment they've ever known and the primary source of social and emotional support in their lives.

Some Effective Ways to Reduce Workplace Stress

Check out the following effective ways to reduce workplace stress.

1) Workplace Wellness should be Encouraged

Workplace stress can be mitigated through regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Working out helps workers forget about the difficulties of their jobs and give their full attention to the tasks at hand. Additionally, it boosts happiness by activating the release of endorphins, the brain's natural "feel good" chemicals.

Doing some sort of exercise in the workplace is a great way to boost your mood (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

Workers should be encouraged to take walks during their lunch breaks.

Make gym memberships more affordable.

Once a month, have a yoga instructor come to the office.

Involve people with fitness trackers in a friendly competition by holding a step-counting contest amongst teams.

Distribute nutritious treats at the office.

When workers believe you care about their well-being, it sends a strong message of appreciation. Even the simple act of stocking the fridge with healthy snacks like fruit and yogurt goes a long way with staff. Check out these tips to boost your mental health at work.

2) Revamp the Office

The environment plays a significant role in stress. Consider how the design of your office affects (or doesn't affect) the morale of your staff. Employee morale can be affected by even seemingly insignificant factors, such as the coffee provided or the height of the cubicle walls.

Put some effort into sprucing up the workplace by introducing some new paint, greenery, or even cutlery. A ping pong or foosball table can help in relief from office stress for a few minutes and provide a fun activity for employees if you have the room for one.

Giving your office a new look from time to time can also help in boosting mood (Image via Pexels @Rodnae Productions)

3) Flexible Hours and Remote Working

You hired these people because you have faith in their ability to do a good job in a timely manner; now give them a chance to demonstrate that faith in you. In place of making you feel like you're in jail, your office should be conducive to getting the work done. Inform your staff that you value their work and punctuality more than the number of hours they put in.

Permit workers to do their jobs from home, and be flexible with their hours. This can help in the reduction of workplace stress by giving your employees a break from coming to the office from time to time. Check out how to recover from work stress here.

Making a separate space for breaks in office is also important (Image via Pexels @Ivan Samkov)

4) Make Space for Breaks

Although it's impossible to completely avoid workplace stress, there are steps you can take to manage it when it does arise. Make sure your workers have a place to go during breaks.

According to our findings, more than 80 percent of unmotivated and hostile workers would rather take time off to relax and unwind with a massage, nap, or mandatory break. It's possible to find peace and quiet in a variety of settings, including a private room, a lounge area at the end of the hall, or even a bench in the park. Consider taking a vacation that is more like a retreat, and is longer in duration.

If your company has the resources, you might try instituting "No Meeting Mondays" or something similar to give workers time to focus on specific projects without being interrupted by meetings or feeling overwhelmed by workplace stress.

Poll : 0 votes