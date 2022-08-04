How to Do Assisted Dips Exercise: Proper Form, Variations and Common Mistakes

Assisted dips are an exercise that requires you to use your bodyweight as resistance to work on the triceps and chest. The exact muscle group worked depends on the upper body’s posture.

Dips can be done without any support to the lower body. However, if you don’t have enough upper body strength to push yourself upwards, you should try assisted dips first.

Correct Form of Doing Assisted Dips

The machine comes with a weight stack, pin, assistance platform and handle bars to hold.

To do the exercise, place your knees on the platform, and hold the handle bars. Lower yourself to the point where your arms are at 90-degrees from your elbows. Once you’ve reached this position, push yourself upwards using your triceps.

The weight you select will be the resistance that will help you push your body upwards. So, if you think you need more help, add some more weight to the stack. As you become stronger, the weights will become lighter. There will come a point when you’ll be able to do this exercise without any help from the weights at all.

At that point, you don’t need to do assisted dips; you can simply use a dip tower for the exercise.

Variations of Assisted Dip

If you’re doing the exercise, you won’t be able to add significant variations to it. If you lean slightly forward, the pressure will fall on your pectoral muscles. Meanwhile, if you keep your upper body straight, you’ll be able to feel the pressure on your triceps.

If you truly want variation, instead of assisted dips on the machine, you can do bench dips. In this exercise, you put your palms on the side of a bench, and extend your legs forward. Keeping your upper body parallel to the bench, lower yourself ,and push back up using the triceps.

The most common variations are bodyweight dips without any assistance. As you advance, you can attach weights (plates) around your waist to add resistance.

Common Mistakes

As dips is a foundational movement, it’s important for you to be aware of the mistakes. If you can understand the mistakes at the start, the advanced movements become easier, and you’ll be at lesser risk of injury. Here're the common mistakes while doing assisted dips:

Going too low

When you do dips, the idea is to stop once your elbows create a 90-degree angle. Anything beyond that will put an unnecessary strain on your shoulders, which can lead to injuries.

Keeping elbows locked

Your elbows play an important role in dips. It’s important to maintain a slight bend in your elbows when you’re at the starting position. That allows you to constantly keep pressure on the triceps or chest.

Arched back

Your upper body moves during the motion. So you must have a straight back during the entire exercise.

If you arch your back, not only will you put unwanted pressure on your spine, but it will also mess up your form. Assisted dips can be used as a warm-up, cool-down exercise or both. If you have access to the machine, it’s best to add this exercise to your workout routine.

