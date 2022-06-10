How to Do Bicycle in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The bicycle in Pilates exercises is your one-stop shop to work on your core muscles, buttocks, arms, and shoulders. Not only does it help you with balance and stability, but it focuses on creating strong abdominal muscles which help with a plethora of other exercises.

Before you do this exercise, you should be well-aware of how it’s done, the benefits, and the common mistakes which you should avoid. Otherwise, you might end up with unwanted injuries.

The correct form for the bicycle in Pilates

To do this exercise, you should get yourself a workout mat. Doing it directly on the ground can put unnecessary pressure on your tailbone and shoulder blades.

First, lie down on the mat and bring your knees towards your chest. Put your arms beside you and extend your legs towards the ceiling.

Next, lift your legs overhead and balance yourself between the shoulder blades. Make sure you’re not transferring pressure to your neck.

Put your hands behind your hips to support your body, and bring your pelvis to put pressure on your hands.

Your legs will come slightly backwards but maintain an angle of 45 degrees.

Now, the idea is to do reverse cycling. Bring your right leg towards the mat and paddle it towards you. As your right leg moves back up, your left leg moves towards the mat.

Keep switching legs and continue the motion for at least ten reps for each leg.

Once you’re done, slowly move your legs back to the mat while holding your hips to avoid any clashes.

Tips to do the bicycle in Pilates better

It’s not going to be completely easy to extend your legs if you haven’t done the movement before. All you need to do is start slow, and lift your legs only to the point you can balance it. The more you do the exercise, the better you’ll be at it.

Keep your core muscles engaged at all times. The focus of this exercise is to strengthen the core muscles. If you disengage the core, the exercise will not bear fruit.

Finally, control your breathing. All Pilates exercises require you to control your breathing. Not only does it help with the overall movement, but it also ensures there is proper blood and oxygen flow throughout the body.

Benefits of doing the bicycle in Pilates

Regularly doing this exercise:

Improves heart health

Improves joint strength

Decreases stress

Focuses in improving flexibility and stability

Helps in strengthening bones

Helps with improving posture

Common mistakes

Every exercise will require time and patience before you master it. However, being aware of common mistakes can help you reach that point faster.

One of the most common mistakes for this exercise is transferring pressure to your neck. If you do that, you’re putting yourself in a vulnerable position and it won’t end well if you hurt your neck.

Your physical alignment must be correct. If you feel your neck is getting strained, stop the exercise and correct your posture.

Additionally, once you’ve taken position, do not move your head in any direction. This too will put unnecessary pressure on your neck.

Bottom line

The bicycle in Pilates is an exercise you should incorporate in your workout routine, but you shouldn’t overdo it. Given the position you take when doing this exercise, you should allow yourself at least a day’s rest before doing it again.

Your core muscles need time to recover as well when you take time to focus on it separately. Overworking it will lead to fatigue, which opens up doors to injuries and cramps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far