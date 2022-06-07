What is the TRX Crunch? Technique, Tips, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A TRX crunch is an alternative way of training the core muscles. It also focuses on other body parts such as the shoulders and chest.

The exercise strengthens the abdominal muscles while working on stability, balance and overall strength. If you’ve been thinking about incorporating TRX crunches into your routine, here are a few things you must know.

Technique for doing a TRX crunch

To do the exercise, you’ll need TRX suspensions. Either your gym will have one, or you will have to invest in them by yourself.

First, attach the cables to the point above your head. The end of the cables should be around 1ft. from the ground up.

Second, move to your palms and knees, facing away from the cables. Slowly place one foot in the cradle, find your balance, and repeat the same with the other foot.

At this point, you’ll be facing away from the TRX cables, feet facing downwards in the foot cradles, and toes pointed away while your palms are on the floor. Your body should make a straight line.

Third, take an elbow plank or shoulder plank position. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart.

Fourth, engage your core muscles and tighten your glutes. Pull your knees closer to your chest, but under your hips. At all times, keep your feet together and try not to swing on the TRX cables.

Fifth, once you feel the core muscles completely engaged, move back to the neutral position by pushing your knees away from your chest.

Repeat this for as many reps as you need for an abdominal exercise set.

Tips to keep in mind for a TRX crunch

Since balance and stability is of utmost importance here, take your time and ensure that you’re securing the cables properly. If the cables aren’t secured well, you will be exposing yourself to potential injuries.

Try to make it a point to control your breathing, while keeping your core muscles engaged.

Inhale as you pull your knees towards your chest and exhale as you move back to the neutral position. Additionally, hold the position for two seconds at the top of the motion, before relaxing.

If you’re doing TRX crunches for the first time, start with a shoulder plank and move to an elbow plank when you understand the overall movement.

Benefits of the TRX crunch

Apart from strengthening your core muscles, this exercise comes with its own set of benefits:

Improves stability and balance Body posture correction Improves athletic performance Improves heart health Improves overall physical fitness levels

Common mistakes

While the TRX crunch is a straight-forward exercise, it’s not completely easy to navigate. Here are some common mistakes that you should be aware of before attempting the movement.

1) Lower back and hip position

When you’re doing the exercise, if your lower back or hips sink downwards, it usually means your body is tired. If this happens, take a break instead of pushing through. An unstable lower back position can give you back pain and incorrect posture.

2) Foot position and pressure

Your feet need to be securely placed on the foot cradles. You cannot have your feet apart or keep swinging back and forth. Ideally, when you engage your core muscles and tighten your glutes, you’ll be able to maintain a stable position.

Incorrect suspension

When you suspend the cables, make sure your feet are in the same position. If each foot is in a different position, you won’t be able to workout properly.

Initially, it is best to try this with someone present who can help you balance, before you move on to doing them yourself.

