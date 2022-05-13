How to Do Figure 8: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The kettlebell figure 8 is a great exercise for the entire body. It can provide you with the benefits of hinge movement, but it’s also a bit more difficult than a basic swing, so it can help you elevate your training.

However. what usually ends up happening, though, is improper form and a lot of mistakes that can lead to an injury or difficulty in performing the exercise.

Let's take a closer look at the figure 8 kettlebell exercise:

How to correctly perform a figure eight kettlebell exercise

When it comes to moves like the figure 8 and other kettlebell workouts that need some ability and experience, you need to make sure they're done correctly for your safety and to get the most out of them.

It's key to remember that this exercise can be done in two ways: kettlebell swings and squat variants.

To perform this exercise:

Depending on which side you'll start from, place the kettlebell on the floor with the handle positioned diagonally.

At the farthest end of the kettlebell handle, grab only half of it. When you pass the handle between your legs, your other hand will be able to grab the other end.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, close to the kettlebell.

Bend your knees; bend your hips with a flat and rounded back; engage your core, and pick up the kettlebell.

Swing your weight between your legs to the opposite arm, and hold the handle with your free hand.

Swing the bell around your outside leg; straighten your legs, and thrust your hips forward. The kettlebell should be swung forward slightly by the arm.

Swing the kettlebell back between your legs to the opposite arm; grab it with your empty hand, and repeat.

Tips & Techniques for Figure 8 Kettlebell Exercise

You'll need enough space between your legs for this exercise to swing the kettlebell completely through them. (You can also use a dumbbell, although passing it from hand to hand is more difficult.)

Start with your feet slightly wider than hip distance apart, and modify your posture as needed after a few repetitions.

Bend your legs slightly, and lean forward with your torso hinged at the hips.

Hold the kettlebell in your right hand with the handle vertically positioned, approximately 8 to 12 inches from the ground. This is where you'll begin.

Benefits

There are benefits to completing figure 8 exercises that are worth understanding, so you may examine how functional and effective this movement is.

The posterior chain and core muscles are worked

Helps in engaging your core and back muscles. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

The posterior chain, or backside of the body, is best worked with kettlebell hinge motions. The hamstrings, glutes, back and rear deltoid muscles are among these muscles.

However, as core muscles play a key role in complete body functional movements,like this one, they get hammered as well. As you'll be standing, this workout will transfer well to everyday tasks and sports motions.

Improves conditioning and fat loss

Helps with fat loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

This activity will burn more calories, as you'll be moving continually. When combined with a good fat reduction diet, the figure 8 can help you become stronger, fitter and slimmer.

Furthermore, the exercise will improve your cardiovascular endurance and conditioning, making you a better athlete. You don't have to be an athlete to reap the benefits of the kettlebell figure 8, though.

Good for improving posture

It is excellent for developing your back muscles. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Deadlifts, kettlebell swings and other hip hinge exercises are all excellent for developing your upper back muscles, which play a crucial part in posture. Those who aren't as informed frequently ignore the muscles of the buttock, causing them to deteriorate.

Total body balance

Improves your stability and body balance. (Image via Pexels / Taco Fleur)

When swinging around a big weight, the kettlebell figure 8 requires the entire body stability. It's a multiplanar movement that tests side-to-side or lateral stability as well as forward and backward swinging of the weight.

This form of training is beneficial not just for sports but also for balance and overall awareness. Even for everyday chores, this becomes increasingly important as we grow older.

Injury prevention

Helps in preventing injury. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

To build on the benefits of the exercise, training your body to enhance balance, coordination, stability and awareness will help you avoid injuries. This is especially good for the elderly. If you're an athlete, though, the functional and total-body benefits make it worthwhile to include this exercise in your workout.

Common Mistakes

Shaky Movements

When practicing the figure eight exercise, keep in mind to use fluid and continuous movements, so you can avoid pausing with the kettlebell when passing it from hand to hand.

Slouching

It's important to keep a strong core throughout the back while doing this movement. The lower back and abs may feel the brunt of the workload, so stay aware of your body. If you find yourself slumping, try reducing the weight.

Takeaway

If you want to become a stronger, better, more well-rounded fitness enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with adding the kettlebell figure 8 to your conditioning routine. You’ll feel the benefits ,both during your workout and long afterward in whatever activity you partake in. Moreover, it's just plain fun to do this exercise.

