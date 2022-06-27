How to Do the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Half Lord of the Fishes (Ardha Matsyendrasana) is a beginner-level restorative and deep twist yoga pose that primarily targets the neck, upper back and the sides of your body.

Also known as the seated twist pose, half spinal twist or seated spinal twist, the Ardha Matsyendrasana is a rejuvenating and strengthening yoga asana. This asana is among the basic 12 poses of Hatha Yoga and helps improve digestion, blood circulation and spinal mobility.

How to do the Half Lord of the Fishes pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana) in yoga?

Just like any other yoga pose, the steps of the Ardha Matsyendrasana should be followed correctly to attain the exercise's benefits and avoid pain.

Step-by-step instructions:

Begin with the Dandasana (Staff pose). Keep your legs in front of your body; bend your right knee, and keep the sole of your right foot on the outside of your left thigh.

Slowly bend your left knee, and bring your left foot near your right buttock.

Bring your left arm close to your left ear, and twist your upper body to the right. As you do so, bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee and your right palm to the mat behind your sit bones.

Keep your gaze straight over your right shoulder, and make sure the twist comes from your abdominal muscles and not your neck.

As you inhale, lengthen your spine, and on an exhale, deepen the twist.

To come out of the pose, slightly twist in the opposite direction, and release your legs.

Change sides, and repeat the pose.

Watch this video for reference:

Beginner Tips

Follow these tips to perform the Half Lord of the Fishes pose with ease:

This yoga pose must be practiced in the morning or four to five hours after a meal. Make sure your bowels and stomach are empty before doing this asana.

To make the position more comfortable, you can use a folded blanket or any other prop, such as a yoga block, under your sit bones.

If you find it difficult to tuck your feet, simply extend them straight in front of you.

If it's difficult for you to bring your elbow towards your arm, you may just hug your knee with your arm instead.

When twisting your torso, make sure to evenly twist throughout the length of your spine. Do not twist your lower back.

Every time you inhale, lift slightly more through your sternum, and push your fingers against the yoga mat for support. With every exhalation, try and twist a little more.

Make sure to warm up before starting this yoga asana. Prepare your body with some gentle yoga poses, such as the Cat-Cow, to bring blood into every muscle.

Mistakes to Look Out For

Avoid these mistakes to make the most of this yoga pose:

Not keeping your back straight

When doing the half lord of the fishes pose, keep your back absolutely straight and your vertebrae stacked.

Rounding your torso

Do not round your torso; instead twist it properly.

Benefits of Half Lord of the Fishes pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana) in yoga

The Half Lord of the Fishes pose is an effective yoga asana that potentially stretches the side body, neck, upper back and outer hips and helps improve spinal flexibility and mobility.

It also opens your chest and shoulders, thereby developing strength in your upper back. Additionally, this yoga pose also helps lengthen your spine and stimulate digestion.

Bottom Line

The Half Lord of the Fishes pose is a very restorative asana that offers long-lasting positive effects on your overall health and well-being, if you do it in the correct form.

Although it's safe and very effective, this asana should be avoided by people who have neck, leg or back problems, cardiovascular disease, slip disc, hernia, peptic ulcer or have had recent surgery. This pose is also not recommended for pregnant women and might also not be comfortable during periods.

It's best to practice this asana under the guidance of a certified yoga instructor to ensure correct form, and most importantly, to avoid injuries. Moreover, you should not perform this pose in a hurry. Always start slow; maintain your form throughout the pose, and remember to practice it on an empty stomach or at least four hours after a meal.

