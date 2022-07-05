How to Do Heron Pose (Krounchasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Heron pose, also known as Krounchasana, might look daunting at first, but there are several ways to change the position to make it easier. This yoga pose is meant to be done with grace and poise. This is an intermediate level yoga pose that can stretch your hamstrings along with working on the core and hip muscles.

Incorporating the yoga pose into your regular workout routine entails many benefits, including stretching and strengthening the muscles, building flexibility in the body and working on functional movement.

Doing the heron pose or Krounchasana requires a certain amount of flexibility in the leg and hip muscles. Therefore, warming up before doing this pose is always a good idea.

In this article, we will discuss the important points about this yoga pose. Let’s get started:

How to Do Heron Pose or Krounchasana in Yoga?

A proper way of doing the yoga pose is important to avoid injury and reap all the benefits. Follow the following steps to efficiently do the Krounchasana or Heron pose in yoga"

Start off in a sitting position on the floor while keeping both your legs straightened and your front and spine upright.

Curl your left leg back, and keep your left foot outside the hip and not underneath your hip. Make sure the left foot is straight while pointing backward, and the left knee is folded towards the middle. You can also keep your left leg extended if you're suffering from knee pain or any other such issue.

Bring your right foot closer to the hip bone while bending your right knee. Grasp the right foot in both hands. and raise it from the floor.

Slightly lean your torso backward, and try to extend your right leg as much as possible. Do not hunch forward while doing the movement.

To do this yoga pose correctly, your straightened leg and upper torso should create a narrow 'V' shape.

Hold the position for a few breaths. Slowly bring your body back to the centre position.

Swap sides, and repeat.

Tips and Techniques for Heron Pose

The tips and techniques that should be followed for the Heron pose are:

Warm-up – This pose tends to completely stretch your leg muscles. Thereby, doing warm-up before the Krounchasana can help prevent muscle strain and injury.

Breathing – Make sure to breathe evenly and deeply throughout the movement of the Krounchasana.

Health Benefits of Heron Pose

Practicing this yoga pose daily provides the following health benefits:

Better Alignment

Including the Krounchasana in your workout regime can help in increasing the awareness of the body, elongating the spine, opening the hip muscles, lengthening the leg muscles, and more. That can help in building greater alignment of the body along with improving the posterior chain. Additionally, with practice, this pose can help tone the leg muscles to get into more intense poses.

Strengthening Muscles

Doing this pose regularly can help activate the leg muscles along with stretching and compressing the hamstrings and quads. That can help build stability and strength of the hip muscles as well as engage the core region.

Increased Range of Motion

Stretching the quads and hamstrings can help in increasing the range of motion of the pelvis and hips. The Krounchasana can also help strengthen the knee caps and improve hip movements. That will aid the functional movements of everyday life, such as walking, climbing and jumping.

Common Mistakes While Performing Heron Pose

You should avoid these common mistakes while performing the Heron pose or Krounchasana to avoid any strain or injury.

Rounded spine – The most common mistake while performing this yoga pose is rounding the spine forward. You need to keep your spine upright and rigid throughout the pose.

Hunched shoulders – Do not hunch your shoulders while trying to raise your leg towards the ceiling. Keep your shoulders tucked backwards so that you can breathe freely, and your spine remains upright. You can also adjust your hold on the leg to prevent hunching of the shoulders.

Injury – Avoid this yoga pose if you are suffering from any knee or ankle injuries. You can consult a professional yoga instructor about a modified version of the pose in case of injury.

Bottom Line

You can master the Heron pose by practicing it regularly. You can do yoga poses such as Dandasana, Ardha Vira and Sukasana to prepare your body for the Heron pose.

Be aware about common mistakes and techniques before starting this pose. However, considering the benefits of Krounchasana, you should definitely incorporate this pose in your workout regime.

