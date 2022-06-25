What Are Hip Dips? Here Are 5 Exercises You Can Do to Reduce Them

Hip dips are a natural part of the human body structure that tend to differ in appearance. They can be identified as naturally occurring indents on your upper legs because of the shape of your pelvis. They can be seen in the area just below your hip bone.

Hip dips are common in people and are not a sign of a healthy or unhealthy body. The appearance of hip dips can be maintained according to body fat and muscle mass. If you don’t like the way they look on your body, some exercises can help in reducing them.

What Are Hip Dips?

Hip dips are the inward curves that tend to occur naturally in the human body. They are perfectly normal and should not be considered unhealthy. The appearance of hip dips is usually enunciated because of your skeletal structure in the pelvic region along with the fat and muscles distributed around it.

The exercises mentioned below will not only help in reducing the indent appearance but will also build stability and strength in the hips. This will be beneficial for everyday tasks such as mobility and injury prevention.

5 Exercises to Reduce Hip Dips

You cannot eliminate hip dips as they are part of the bone structure, but with exercise, you can reduce their appearance. Here are some of the best and most effective exercises to reduce the prominence of hip dips.

1) Squats

Squats will help you in toning your thighs, core, and hips. You can also add weight to this exercise to increase the efficiency of the exercise.

How to do it:

Start by standing with your ankles apart.

Descend your hips towards the floor by bending your knees.

Power back to the initial position by pressing your feet on the floor.

2) Glute Bridge

Glute Bridge is a dynamic exercise that will help you reduce the appearance of hip dips along with engaging your abdominals. This exercise will work on your thighs, hips, and stomach muscles.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back. Press your toes onto the floor and bend you knees. Keep your arms beside your body.

Steadily, with your shoulders pressing onto the floor, raise your butt and hips towards the ceiling. Make sure that your body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders.

Descend back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Donkey Kicks

This exercise will help you in engaging your core and lower back. It will reduce the appearance of hip dips while strengthening and toning your butt and legs.

How to do it:

Stand on all fours with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath the hips.

Lift one leg off the ground and extend it backward until your quad is angled parallel to the floor. Repeat.

Do the above process for the second leg. Repeat.

4) Side Leg Lifts

This exercise will target different muscles in the pelvic region and work on reducing dip hips. Additionally, it will also help you in toning your legs.

How to do it:

Lay on the ground on your side with extended legs. Prop your head with one hand while keeping the other on the ground for stability.

Keeping the top leg extended, raise it in the air.

Gradually, lower the leg back to its original position. Repeat.

Do the above process for the second leg as well.

5) Lunges

Lunges will help you reduce the appearance of hip dips by toning your calves, glutes, and quads. This exercise will also help you build strength in your legs, butt, and lower back.

How to do it:

In the standing position, place your left foot forward.

Steadily descend your right knee towards the ground. Keep your heel lifted off the ground and toe pointing forward.

Power back to the initial position by pressing the heel of the front foot. Repeat.

Repeat the mentioned process for the other side also.

Takeaway

Strong and stable hips are important for carrying out everyday activities such as standing, walking, climbing, and so on. The aforementioned exercise will not only help in reducing the appearance of hip dips but will also strengthen the muscles of your lower body, core, hips, and back. This will further help in building mobility and stability.

So, rather than solely focusing on appearance, think about all the benefits that you can gain by incorporating these exercises into your regular workout routine.

