How to Do Knee Folds in Pilates: Tips, technique, correct form, benefits and common mistakes

Pilates is a type of mind and body exercise designed to improve physical strength, flexibility, posture, and to enhance mental awareness. Knee folds are one of the most basic Pilates exercises and act as a foundation for many other Pilates exercises and effective movement patterns in general.

How beneficial are knee folds?

Knee folds can help you practice basic skills like pelvic stability, moving from the core, keeping length, and moving without too much tension. It also allows you to experience how your legs can move while keeping your pelvis and torso perfectly stable, which helps you identify and strengthen your deep core muscles.

Knee folds also teach you how to move without tension while keeping the spine nice and long. It would help if you used all your powerful muscles, from the abdominals and glutes to your inner thighs, pelvic floor, and hip rotators, to support your pelvis and minimize stress during knee folds and other Pilates exercises. This exercise helps you engage all those muscles to do just the proper amount of work, promoting efficiency and tension-free movement.

For everyday movements like walking, stair climbing, and bending, learning to enable a deep fold at the hip joint without changing the posture of the pelvis is vital. Use knee folds to see how much muscular tension you truly need for your movements. For example, there is no need for stress in the neck or shoulders in this exercise. Knee folds are the foundation for several Pilates mat exercises, including single-leg stretch, double leg stretch, and the more complex bicycle. Knee folds are one of the most common Pilates exercises for back pain relief.

How to Do Knee Folds

Now that we have looked at the benefits of this exercise, let's see how it's done:

Lie down on your back, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Examine your physique in your mind. Release any extra tension while doing so, and double-check your alignment.

Ensure y our neck is long and relaxed. Your chest should be open, shoulders relaxed, and arms at your sides. Your ribcage must stick to the mat. The alignment of your spine and pelvis is neutral—not tucked or arched. Your legs are about hip-distance apart and parallel. Your toes point straight ahead, and your feet are in line with your legs.

Inhale deeply. Allow your ribs to expand uniformly and the breath to go down your spine and into your pelvis.

Activate the muscles of your abdominal and pelvic floor. They should feel active, and as you engage, your tummy will pull in and up. This movement isn't a particularly powerful manoeuvre, and it doesn't affect the pelvic position.

Imagine lifting one leg off the floor using your abdominal muscles on an inhale. This technique will use your thigh muscles, but the abdominals are more crucial. Maintain a long torso while working your abs. The crease at the hip joint should start deepening. It's critical not to allow the hip to rise with the leg. Now, raise your leg to the level of a tabletop. This is one rep of this exercise.

Common mistakes to avoid

To get the most out of this movement, avoid these common mistakes:

Avoid putting pressure on a stable leg.

Make sure you don't put any weight on your left foot while lifting your right leg. Imagine there's an egg under your foot that you don't want to smash.

Do not raise your hips. Ensure both hips are always on the ground, and the pelvis is aligned. Maintain a firm grip on the mat with your hips.

Variations and modifications

This exercise can be done in various ways, depending on your goals and skill level.

Easy variation

Just elevate your leg as high as you can while maintaining proper form. Reaching the tabletop position may take some practice.

Advanced variation

You can advance using a foam roller under your spine from the neck to the pelvis for this workout. This adds to the difficulty of maintaining stability. You may also use a tiny physioball to work on your pelvic floor and transverse abs by placing it beneath your sacrum.

Precautions and safety

Consult your doctor or physical therapist if you have a recent or chronic hip injury to see if this workout is safe for you. You should avoid doing this activity during the second and third trimesters if you're expecting a child. If you experience any severe pain, stop doing this exercise.

Takeaway

Pilates is more than the oversimplified marketing that promotes a “long and lean” figure, and more than the misconception that it is for women. Pilates is for everyone. Studies have shown that Pilates improves the quality of life by helping with depression and pain. It also helps to reduce lower back pain.

Edited by Sabine Algur