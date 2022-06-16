How to Do Revolved Head to Knee Pose (Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Revolved Head To Knee Pose (Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana) is a great yoga pose that many beginners like to do.

It's a forward bend with a twist to give you a great stretch in those muscles of your back, hips and hamstrings. This exercise can be done while sitting or standing. You may find during this pose that there is significant concentration needed due to both the forward knee bend and twisting movement.

Here’s How You Do the Revolved Head to Knee Pose in Yoga

Start in a seated wide-legged straddle (Upavistha Konasana).

Bend your right knee, bring the sole of your right foot to your inner left thigh, and extend your arms up towards the sky while exhaling.

Lean as far to the left as possible, bringing your back side of your left forearm onto a block to the inside of your thigh.

If you make it that far, bring your left arm up to the inside of your thigh.

Begin to twist at the waist, rotating your upper body away from your left leg.

Open your chest to the ceiling as you do so, and keep your left arm inside your left leg.

Gaze up, letting your neck and head follow the twist in the spine.

Raise your right arm overhead, and let it come over your right ear. Keep your right arm straight, as an alternative.

Bend the elbow of that arm so that it doesn't collapse inward; keep it opening to the right side of you.

Maintain a flexed left foot.

Untwist, and return to a sitting position after a few breaths. For a twist to the other side, switch your leg position.

Tips and Technique for Revolved Head to Knee Pose

These tips will reduce the risk of injury while also allowing you to get the most out of the pose:

The hamstrings are particularly vulnerable in this position, especially at the sitting bones, where the muscles attach.

To keep them safe, they should contract their quadriceps, which will force the hamstrings to relax.

It's possible to harm the lower vertebrae if you pull the body down, and the hamstrings haven't loosened enough to relieve the spine.

This side bend may be too challenging. If your body isn't quite ready for it.

Overall, the Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana is a great yoga pose. If you practice it regularly, you will be able to strengthen your upper body, lower body and core muscles.

Practice on a regular basis as much as you can, and soon you will be able to perform this asana properly.

Benefits of Revolved Head to Knee Pose

If you incorporate this Revolved Head to Knee Pose into your daily routine and adhere to it, you will experience the following benefits:

Revolved Head to Knee Pose will help you open up your groin and chest, as well as your shoulders. If you have tight hamstrings, this exercise can help you loosen them up a bit.

While practicing the Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana, open up your rib cage, and make more room for oxygen in your lungs. That will improve breathing and digestion.

The gradual spinal twist of this yoga posture is believed to provide relief from headaches and improve digestion.

The Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana helps promote blood flow to practically all major regions of the body, which has a soothing impact.

If you spend a lot of time sitting on a chair, this yoga pose might help you relax and lengthen your spine.

As this is a beginner-friendly yoga, you can use it to develop your body's flexibility in preparation for other yoga asanas.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

• Your neck muscles will be strained if you rotate your neck too far. Instead of turning your neck, consider twisting your torso more deeply.

• Make sure your torso is in line with your head as you rotate it. Some people twist their torso while bringing their head down and rounding their spine, which is not recommended.

• As a beginner, you may be unsure how to perform some of the steps of this asana. Rather than becoming overwhelmed and dropping the asana, you can enroll in online yoga classes to learn the proper form of the revolved head to knee pose.

• Before returning to a seated position, wait for your torso to become completely straight. If you have a herniated disc or any other type of injury in your hamstring, you should avoid doing the Revolved Head to Knee Pose.

• If you have diarrhea, this asana should be avoided till your condition improves. If you have any unhealed injury in your knee, shoulder, back or hips, a physical therapist should be consulted before you add this asana to your home workouts.

Bottom Line

If you want to try the Revolved Head to Knee Pose, ensure that you find a good yoga instructor to help you.

Try to focus on the instructions you have been given rather than focusing on your own expectations and preconceptions of what it is supposed to look like. Remember that repeated practice will always make things easier for you.

