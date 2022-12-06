Workout during lunch hour is a great way to stay healthy and get fit. Yet, many people have trouble fitting a workout into their schedule.

If you don't have time for traditional exercise — or if you're just not feeling up to it — here are some ways to squeeze in an effective lunch break workout:

Workout During Lunch Hour

Here are a few tips:

Choose Something You Love to Do

The first step to finding a workout routine while at work is choosing something you enjoy.

If you think you will be able to stick with it over time, it has to be something that sounds fun or at least not terrible. Once you've decided on a type of exercise, commit yourself to doing it every day for the rest of your life — or at least till the next time you're feeling energetic again.

If your favorite thing about working out is getting sweaty and breathing hard, choose an activity that gets your heart rate up and keeps it there for a while: HIIT, jumping rope, and lifting weights. The point is just to get into some sort of routine and make sure that every day contains some physical activity.

If your favorite part about working out is feeling like nothing can stop you from achieving whatever goal is in front of you — even if that goal is just having enough energy afterward so that today's work doesn't fall through tomorrow — choose something long-term: walking in your office or doing bodyweight exercises.

Pack a Good Lunch

The only way to make sure your lunch hour workout doesn't leave you feeling hungry is to pack the right kind of food.

Most offices have a refrigerator, so it's easy to grab some fruit or vegetables to go along with whatever else you're eating. If there's no fridge available, it means you will need to leave the office and find somewhere else to store it — but even if taht isn't practical, an apple or banana can be easily eaten while on the go.

To make sure your post-workout recovery meal helps speed up muscle growth rather than slowing it down, aim for something with plenty of protein and healthy fats such as nuts or avocado slices.

Try a high-intensity 30-minute lunch workout

If you don't have time for a full workout, try HIIT. High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a type of workout that alternates between short bursts of high-intensity exercise and low-intensity recovery phases.

It's similar to regular cardio workouts but involves shorter bursts of higher intensity to achieve the same benefits. For example, instead of running at a steady pace on the treadmill for 30 minutes, you will run as fast as possible for 30 seconds. and slow down to recover during the next minute.

This type of training helps improve endurance by increasing both your maximum oxygen intake and blood lactate threshold — the point at which your body can no longer keep up with anaerobic energy production.

Try a yoga workout when you're feeling stressed

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress. You can do yoga anywhere, any time, and it's especially helpful when you're feeling stressed out. Yoga can be done in groups or alone, at home or in a studio, with friends or alone.

The practice emphasizes deep breathing techniques that bring oxygen into the body and increase blood flow through stretches of the muscles and joints. When we're stressed out, our bodies respond by releasing adrenaline into the bloodstream, which causes an increase in heart rate but also makes us feel more alert.

That's why many people turn to exercise as they try and manage their anxiety levels, while others may use meditative exercises such as yoga as an outlet for their frustrations and worries.

Walk or bike to work

Walking or biking to work is a great way to get exercise and save money on gas. It can make you less stressed, boost your mood and productivity, improve blood circulation and even help you sleep better at night.

You can do it even if you live far away from work or don't have a car. There are plenty of ways to find safe routes that aren't too long or strenuous for you. If your commute isn't something that gets you moving at all throughout the day, walking or biking can definitely change that.

Takeaway

When was the last time you worked out during your lunch hour? We hope the aforementioned tips have given you some ideas on how to stay healthy and fit even when you’re not at home.

Whether it’s yoga, high-intensity training, or just getting outside for a walk, there are plenty of ways to make sure the body stays strong and healthy while on the job.

