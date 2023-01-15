How Does a Pedometer Work and Why You Need It?

A pedometer counts the number of times your foot hits the ground while you're on the move. You can keep track of your daily activities with the help of one of these digital counters by attaching them to your belt or wearing them on your wrist.

The prefix "ped," meaning "foot," and the suffix "metre," meaning "measure," combine to form the word "pedometer".

Using a step counter is useful for people of all ages. However, those who are dedicated to their health and fitness will benefit most from using one of these fitness trackers.

What's a Pedometer and How does it Work?

A pedometer will record your steps taken while you dance, climb stairs, walk outside, or walk on a treadmill, but it won't record your strokes while you bike, ski, row, or swim. Check out these health benefits of walking.

There are generally two types of step counters, spring-levered and piezoelectric. When you walk or run, your hips generate vertical accelerations that cause the horizontal lever arm of a spring-levered pedometer to rise and fall.

Regular walking is one of the best ways to lose weight (Image via Pexels @Ketut Subiyanto)

Each time the lever arm makes contact with the sensor, the circuit is completed, and a step is recorded. Any step counter that is lifted by a spring must be placed in a vertical plane that is perpendicular to the ground. Forward tipping onto a horizontal plane renders them ineffective.

When mechanically deformed, piezoelectric materials produce an electric charge. For the purpose of measuring motion, such as walking, piezoelectric pedometers employ a horizontal cantilevered beam with a weight at one end, which, when subjected to movement, compresses a piezoelectric crystal (acceleration). A voltage is generated that is directly proportional to the acceleration, and voltage oscillations are used to log footfalls.

Why Use a Pedometer for Walking?

We all know that exercise is good for us. There are many potential benefits of exercise, including but not limited to lowering the risk of and managing chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, increasing bone density, lowering blood pressure, decreasing certain types of cancer, boosting muscle strength and endurance, relieving depression symptoms, and generally improving one's mood.

It is also widely known how much exercise is required to reap these benefits. There are two suggestions that have been made at the national level. To begin, 30 minutes or more of moderate-intensity physical activity on five or more days per week is recommended for better health and fitness.

You have the option of doing the exercise in several 10- to 15-minute chunks spread out over the course of the day or doing it all at once. During physical activity of "moderate intensity," you will get warm and slightly out of breath.

A step counter can help you better track your fitness (Image via Pexels @Karolina Grabowska)

Thirty minutes of exercise is beneficial, but it can be difficult to quantify how much physical labor you actually put in. You may be overestimating your activity level or calorie expenditure by as much as 51%, according to the research.

Negative outcomes can arise from overestimating your activity or calorie expenditure level, such as fooling yourself into thinking you're getting enough exercise to boost your health or burn off extra calories after a weekend binge. Exercise researchers also face issues when participants exaggerate their level of physical activity.

A possible solution to the issue of inaccurate activity recall is the use of pedometers, which provide an objective measurement of physical activity.

Are Pedometers Accurate?

Due to their widespread application in research, pedometers' precision has been the subject of extensive investigation. According to studies, these machines are more reliable at speeds above 3 miles per hour (mph).

When traveling at speeds greater than 3 mph, accuracy can reach over 96%; between 2 and 3 mph, accuracy falls to 74%–91%; and below 2 mph, accuracy falls even further, to 60%–71%.

Ideally you should try to complete 10,000 steps every day to stay fit (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

The problem is that step counters are not sensitive enough to pick up steps when people are dragging their feet or shuffling their feet. For these machines to be effective, there must be detectable vertical hip movement.

Also, the distances and calories burned by these machines are inaccurate. If you walk 5 miles, the error could be 0.5 miles, and if you burn 500 calories, the error could be 150. Because they are not sensitive or smart enough to detect and account for all of the variables that influence how many calories you burn when you exercise, they tend to overestimate distances at slower speeds and underestimate distances at faster speeds.

Due to the numerous inaccuracies that can be introduced by these step-measuring devices, it is advisable to use a basic device that measures only steps. If a salesperson tries to upsell you on a fancy step counter, just tell them you'd rather have the basic model.

People generally overestimate the physical activity they are getting, a pedometer will give you accurate measurements (Image via Pexels @Tirachard Kumtanom)

Which Pedometer Should You Use?

Piezoelectric machines are more sensitive than spring ones. Hence, those who walk more slowly may find greater benefits from using a piezoelectric pedometer rather than one powered by a spring.

If a person with a large waist and a lot of belly fat wears a step counter, the device may lean forward out of the horizontal plane. The accuracy of a spring-levered pedometer can be off by as much as 20% at high speeds and 60% at low speeds due to the effects of tilt. There is no tilt error in a piezoelectric step counter unless the user is moving at less than 2 miles per hour, and even then, the error is less than 10%.

A pedometer won't magically make you want to walk miles and miles every day, but it will provide you with objective, accurate, and reliable data on your walking habits. People are often surprised to learn how few steps they take on a daily basis, and the resulting feedback from the pedometer serves as a powerful incentive to increase their step count. Check out these walking strategies to improve your overall health.

