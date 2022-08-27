How Does Sofia Vergara Stay in Such Good Shape? Know All about Her Healthy Eating Habits & Exercise Routine

Sofia Vergara is one of the most beloved television actresses to have gained international recognition with her role as Gloria Delgado Pritchett in the television series Modern Family. She has also been part of several successful movies such as Chasing Papi, Four Brothers, Madea Goes to Jail, Fading Gigolo, Hot Pursuit, and Chef.

The television actress has accomplished and garnered huge respect in the acting business. She was even named on the list of "Fifty Most Beautiful People" by People magazine. Sofia has various accolades to her name, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Glamor Awards, NAACP Awards, and the People's Choice Awards.

Sofia Vergara has also been praised for the way she maintains her gorgeous figure even while aging and fighting thyroid cancer. Let's look at Vergara's eating habits and exercise routine to help her maintain a gorgeous figure and stay healthy.

Sofia Vergara Exercise Routine

Sofia Vergara trains alongside celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson to maintain her hourglass figure. She tries to work out at least three days a week or more (if her busy schedule allows) and follows a time-efficient exercise routine. Unlike other celebrities, Vergara does not like going to the gym or working out and tries to avoid it as much as possible. While maintaining a toned and slim figure is an important part of her job description, she does it anyway.

According to Sofia Vergara, having a trainer to work out with helps her stay motivated and consistent with her exercise routine. Her exercise routine is normally an amalgamation of cardio and weight training exercises to maintain her hourglass figure.

Sofia absolutely hates running and avoids it at all costs. That is why her cardio usually consists of either walking on the treadmill or working on a bike for approximately ten to fifteen minutes.

Her exercise routine usually consists of circuits and compound movements that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously to make her workout more time-efficient. Since she does not want to build a bulky body, Sofia works with lighter weights to get a toned one.

Squats are also a crucial part of Vergara's workout routine that helps with the maintenance of the hourglass figure with butt lifts, toned shoulders, and accentuated waistline.

Being in the acting business and maintaining a good figure is an important part of Vergara's job. However, after undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, she believes in focusing on overall health and happiness rather than worrying about the small things.

Sofia Vergara Eating Habits

Moderation is a concept that has been ingrained in Vergara's mind and that she religiously follows, be it diet or exercise. She believes in making smart eating choices that entail long-term benefits. Her eating habits entail eating foods that are rich in nutrients and avoiding foods and beverages with added sugars and preservatives. Sofia has even limited her consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Sofia Vergara has an endomorph body type, which means she is naturally curvier and can easily gain fat and muscles. This is why she tries to steer clear of carbs. Vergara eats a healthy and clean diet most of the time and occasionally indulges in her favorite meals either during vacation or weekends.

Sofia follows a disciplined diet that consists of lean proteins and different types of vegetables.

Breakfast

She likes to have homemade muesli for her breakfast, which usually consists of blueberries, yogurt, nuts, oats, and chia seeds. This makes for both a healthy as well as tasty breakfast.

Lunch

Sofia's go-to lunch is fish with a salad consisting of fruits and vegetables that she absolutely loves. For her snacks in between meals, she prefers tea along with fruit and pastry. This ensures that Sofia does not munch on unhealthy and processed snacks.

Dinner

Vergara prefers lean proteins such as sushi along with vegetables and sometimes brown rice.

Vergara takes extra precautions in her diet during the awards season and avoids salty foods and carbs such as oatmeal, rice, and bread.

Sofia Vergara occasionally treats herself to cheat meals that might include her favorite foods such as steak, pizza, and pasta. She absolutely loves cake and indulges in it every now and then.

Bottom Line

Moderation has been a crucial part of Sofia Vergara's exercise routine and eating habits. She considers exercise to be a form of torture. However, she works out any way to stay healthy and maintain her hourglass figure. Sofia's diet is usually filled with clean and nutritious food, but she occasionally treats herself to cheat meals such as cake, pizza, and pasta.

Even at the age of 50, Sofia Vergara looks as glamorous and gorgeous as ever, all because of her eating habits and exercise routine that she religiously follows.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht