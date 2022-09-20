How Does Yoga Improve Leg Strength? 5 Best Leg Strengthening Yoga Exercises to Try!

Leg strengthening yoga exercises are a great way to improve balance and flexibility in your lower body.

Your quads, hamstrings, and calves get stronger and more toned with standing yoga poses. They can be useful if you want to tone and shape your lower body, whether or not you're a professional athlete looking to increase your power.

Yoga improves leg strength by toning your muscles and joint structures. Further, it accomplishes this using your own weight as resistance. It can be difficult initially for your feet and leg muscles to keep you upright and steady when you perform standing yoga poses like those described below because your weight is distributed across both feet. In addition to improving whole-body coordination and injury prevention, these leg strengthening yoga poses help define muscles.

Best Leg Strengthening Yoga Exercises

All muscles of your body, not just your legs, are worked in a comprehensive yoga practice. You also learn how to position and maintain your body in proper alignment.

Your legs will get the much-needed support in the below-mentioned leg strengthening yoga poses:

1. Chair Pose

Utkatasana, also known as the Chair pose, tones the entire body, especially the thighs! It is one of the best leg strengthening yoga poses that also increases body heat while enhancing balance and posture.

How should you do it?

Your large toes should make contact as you stand up straight. Step your feet out at hip width if that is too difficult. Arms at sides, relaxed.

Take a deep breath in and raise your arms so they are parallel to the ground above your head.

Take a deep breath out as you flex your knees and try to get your thighs as parallel to the ground as you can. Your body will create a roughly straight angle over your thighs, with your knees jutting out slightly over your feet. Put more weight on your heels.

Look at the spot between your hands with your head tilted back slightly.

You can hold for up to a minute. Next, take a deep breath in and lift your arms and legs straight. Exhale as you release your arms to the side.

2. Goddess Squat

This is a standing leg strengthening yoga posture that targets the glutes, hips, thighs, calves, and ankles. It lengthens the spine and expands the hips and chest.

How should you do it?

Place your hands on your hips and stand with your feet slightly apart. Step out a little with your toes.

When you exhale, kneel down while bending your knees so that they are directly over your toes. Do your best to get your thighs parallel to the ground, but avoid forcing yourself to squat.

Put your hands on your chest in a position of prayer.

Draw your thighs back while you slightly tuck your tailbone in and push your hips forward. Keep your knees and toes in line. Let your shoulders relax. Take a quiet look at the horizon.

Hold for 10 breaths.

3. Downward Dog Pose

The well-known yoga pose known as the Downward Dog is also a great leg strengthening exercise. It improves flexibility, increases blood flow, and strengthens your legs.

How should you do it?

Come to all fours to start. In order to create an inverted V, now lift your hips and knees off the ground.

Your hands and feet ought to be firmly planted on the ground.

Hold this position for roughly a minute while maintaining core stability.

Go back to your starting position after a minute.

4. Warrior II Pose

Another leg strengthening yoga exercise is the warrior position, or virabhadrasana. Your core muscles, shoulders, chest, and arms will also benefit from it.

How should you do it?

Start by taking a straight stance, spreading your feet apart, and keeping your hands by your sides.

Now tuck your left knee in and point your left foot in that direction. Maintain a straight right leg.

Now, lift your hands up to your shoulders while maintaining a downward facing palm.

Your back should be straight, and you should be looking to your left.

After holding this position for around 3 minutes, switch back to your starting position.

5. Lord of Dance Pose

Your balance will be improved by practicing this leg strengthening pose, Natarajasana, also known as the Lord of Dance pose.

How should you do it?

Start by taking a straight stance, spreading your feet slightly apart, and keeping your hands by your side.

Lift your right leg now and step back.

Your right leg should be extended until your thigh is nearly parallel to the ground.

Raise your left hand in front of you, palm downward.

Hold the inside of your right foot with your right arm.

You should raise your chest while opening your shoulders.

Return to your starting position after holding this position for roughly 30 seconds.

Wrapping Up

Your legs are the foundation of your posture and movement. Your yoga practice will be stronger and your body will be steadier in daily life if you take care of your legs. Leg strengthening yoga can help you develop toned legs that look great in summer clothes.

