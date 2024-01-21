How to Fix a Chipped Tooth? 8 Effective Ways to Have Perfect Teeth

If you've just had a chipped or fractured tooth, you may be wondering, "how to fix a chipped tooth?" There are various cosmetic solutions available to restore your smile to its original condition. If a tooth is extensively chipped as a result of massive damage, you might want the broken tooth repaired to preserve your dental aesthetics and avoid a severe bacterial attack caused by huge gaps in the chipped teeth.

A fractured tooth can be caused by a variety of factors, including accidents such as a hit to the head or a fall, as well as something less spectacular, such as biting down on a cube of ice, a piece of hard candy or similar unyielding food, or just grinding the teeth at night.

How to Fix a Chipped Tooth? Remedies Explored

1) Dental wax

If the chipped tooth is pointy or features a rough edge, you may want to visit the pharmacy and get a temporary tooth restoration kit or dental wax. Dental wax will cover and harden the sharp edges, allowing you to eat on them.

This treatment is not permanent, and it will eventually fall out. Furthermore, putting dental wax on it may place you in danger of getting sick or further harm if the chip is caused by a cavity or decay.

Tips for how to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sora)

2) Root canal

If the chip in the tooth is so severe that it is deemed a fracture and extends all the way into the pulp, your dentist may decide whether a root canal remains the most effective treatment option for you. This is due to the possibility that the nerve damage to the tooth has already been irreversible.

Throughout a root canal, all of the tooth's roots and pulp are removed, and the region is thoroughly cleansed. Following this, the region will be sealed to prevent additional infection.

Tips on how to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by daniel frank)

3) Dental veeners

If the front tooth is cracked or fractured, your dentist might apply a dental veneer to make it appear healthy and faultless.

Veneers are a thin shell of colored, tooth-llike teeth resin composite or porcelain that is custom-made in a lab to meet your exact requirements. They are then affixed to the surface of the existing tooth with a specific product.

Tips on how to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rodolfo)

4) Inlays and onlays

A typical filling is formed and moulded after it is placed on the tooth. Inlays as well as onlays are commonly referred to as indirect fillings because they are made in a dental laboratory.

A lesser-invasive inlay or onlay can substitute for a standard filling or, in some situations, a crown. Inlays are often smaller than onlays since they are put just to the centre of a tooth's biting surface. An onlay replaces any of the cusps of a tooth.

Tips on how to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shiny)

5) Reattachment

If you can keep the chipped bit of your tooth and see your dentist straight away, the shattered fragment may be cemented back into place to reattach the tooth. However, this can only be possible if the cells in the tooth fragment remain alive.

You can temporarily safeguard them by keeping the piece wet in the mouth between the surface of your cheek as well as your gums, or by immersing it in a cup of milk to absorb calcium. However, these procedures are unlikely to keep the piece alive long. Therefore, you should visit the dentist right away.

How to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

6) Reshaping

If the tooth has only a little chip, a dentist may fix it by reshaping it or smoothing it along with polishing the afflicted area.

Tooth reshaping involves removing small portions of enamel from the teeth's surface. When performed correctly, the operation may enhance the tooth's look and symmetry.

How to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by leonardo)

7) Dental crowns

Dental caps, crowns, and veneers are porcelain coverings for your teeth. Crowns, unlike veneers, cover every tooth rather than just the front or the visible area of it.

Dental crowns are generally regarded as the best way of repairing a damaged tooth when a chip or crack results in significant loss of the original tooth. Crowns can instantly restore your smile while also avoiding additional harm, tooth decay, and nerve pain from exposure.

How to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cedric)

8) Tooth splints

Tooth splints aren't commonly employed for tooth repair, yet they are one of the more effective methods. If you have been seriously injured by a cricket ball or have fallen, and the chipped tooth has harmed the surrounding tissues, tooth splints are one of the best remedies.

This process bonds the chipped or broken teeth to the nearby healthy teeth and gums, allowing them to recover from trauma.

How to fix a chipped tooth (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shvets)

Walking around with broken teeth may also impair your social life by making you self-conscious and question your appeal. Fortunately, there are procedures to repair chipped teeth and regain your confidence.