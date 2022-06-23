How to Do the Frog Pose (Mandukasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Frog pose (Mandukasana) is an intermediate to advanced-level yoga asana that targets your hips, inner thighs and core.

Also referred to as the downward-facing frog or Adho Mukha Mandukasana, the frog pose helps open your groin and hip muscles, improves your overall posture and enhances blood circulation.

This pose is especially beneficial if you're looking for hip opener asanas while practicing slow and deep breathing. For people who cycle, run or perform quick repetitive moves, the Mandukasana can help increase mobility in the groin and hip area that often becomes stiff and painful through continuous movements.

How to perform frog pose (Mandukasana) in yoga correctly?

Follow the following steps to do this yoga asana correctly:

Get down on all fours. Keep your knees directly under your hips and your hands beneath your shoulders.

Push your body weight forward on your hands.

Scoot your knees to the sides, and keep them in line with your buttocks.

Make sure to keep your ankles behind you aligned with your knees and your knees bent.

Move your toes out to the sides.

Use your forearms to rest with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders.

Put your palms together or on the ground, or straighten your hands forward, resting your forehead or chin on the ground.

Sit back to deepen the pose.

Breathe easily, and focus on releasing stress. Relax.

Hold the pose for at least a minute.

Over time, increase the duration, and try to hold the position for 3-5 minutes.

To come out of the pose, put your hands under your shoulders, and bring your knees to the centre.

Rest on your belly, and go into a Downward-facing dog or Child’s pose.

Tips for practicing:

Consider the given tips to perform the frog pose with ease.

If you have knee sensitivity, put a folded blanket, or a flat cushion under your ankles or knees for extra support.

You can also rest your chest or forehead on a cushion or stack of yoga blocks.

To reduce cramps, rest on your belly and relax.

If you experience any discomfort, come out of the pose.

Common Mistakes

To ensure you're doing the frog pose correctly and to prevent pain and injuries, watch out for these mistakes:

Keeping your knees far apart

If you're a beginner or have sensitivity in your knees and hips, don't force your knees to be far apart when lowering your body. Bend your body only as far as you feel comfortable.

Not breathing

Breathing is an important part of the frog pose. It's particularly crucial as you deepen the stretch in the groin muscles and move down into the pose. Do not hold your breath, instead, take deep and full breaths to ease up the stretch.

Bending your lower back

When doing the Mandukasana, it's important to keep your core tight and your lower back flat. Do not allow your back to bend. If needed, you may use a bolster under your stomach to keep your lower back stable and core engaged.

Benefits of Frog Pose

The Frog pose (Mandukasana) is a groin and hip opener that largely targets your adductors (inner thighs), core and hips. As this pose requires great stretching, it also benefits you by strengthening and tightening your core.

When practiced regularly with other yoga asanas, the frog pose can potentially reduce chronic muscle stiffness that comes along with spending too much time sitting. Additionally, this yoga pose can also aid in flexibility and mobility in the hips so that you can sit and move more comfortably without feeling any discomfort or pain.

Other benefits of doing this asana include:

Improves mental health

Manages blood pressure problems

Boosts blood circulation

Reduces stress and anxiety.

Bottom Line

Overall, the frog pose or Mandukasana is safe for all fitness levels, but it should be avoided if you have any groin, hip or knee injuries, or pain. Pregnant women should also avoid this asana and instead opt for other hip opener yoga poses.

When doing this pose, it's normal to experience a stretch in your hip, groin and inner thigh muscles. However, if you feel any type of sharp pain in these areas, stop, and come out of the pose. Keep in mind to ease into the stretch, and do not force your body.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far