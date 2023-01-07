How to get rid of a caffeine headache?

Caffeine headaches are a real condition that many people suffer from. Our body tends to become dependent on caffeine when it is regularly consumed since coffee narrows down the blood vessels around the brain.

So when you stop caffeine consumption, it leads to the enlargement of brain vessels. This causes greater blood flow to your brain and increases the pressure around it. It can lead to caffeine headaches, resulting in caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

In this article, we will discuss in detail the caffeine headache along with the symptoms of caffeine withdrawal, how long it lasts, and the effective cure of the same.

Reduce caffeine intake gradually rather than at once. (Image via Pexels/Adam Lukac)

Caffeine withdrawal symptoms

Caffeine headaches tend to be similar to regular headaches, however, there is no fixed time as to when your headaches will appear. If you think that caffeine is the cause of your headaches, then you should slowly cut down on your consumption to avoid any kind of withdrawal.

Here are some of the caffeine withdrawal symptoms that you should be on the lookout for: sleeplessness, lack of focus, irritability, difficulty concentrating, fatigue, sluggishness, and more.

How long does caffeine withdrawal last?

The duration of caffeine withdrawal symptoms tends to differ from person to person. However, the normal amount of time that it generally lasts can be between 48 hours to nine days.

Caffeine withdrawal is more likely to affect people who are regular consumers. However, a greater amount of caffeine can further worsen your withdrawal experience.

Generally, these caffeine withdrawals do not last for a longer period of time and symptoms tend to be mild. They usually happen when your brain starts adjusting its functioning without consuming caffeine. Even if you drink one small cup of coffee every day, it can result in caffeine headaches and caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

Caffeine headache cure

There are certain steps and measures that you can try to cure headaches or at the very least get relief from. These include:

Providing your body with proper rest – sleep can be an effective measure which will help you to get relief from both the caffeine withdrawal and headache as the result of caffeine.

Cold compress – You can also try cold compresses such as ice packs, which will help alleviate headaches and reduce pain.

Hydration – Drinking water and keeping your body hydrated is also an effective measure that will help you in curing headaches.

OTC pain reliever – They will provide you with temporary relief from your headache.

Gradual cut down – Make sure to gradually reduce your consumption of the coffee rather than cutting it down at once to avoid caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

Decaf coffee – Do not overdose on decaf coffee as it also involves small amounts of caffeine. You can also opt for black tea and green tea instead of caffeine.

Caffeine headaches can cause withdrawal symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

Overall, caffeine can both cure and cause headaches. This is why it is important to keep track of your coffee consumption. If you are suffering from extreme caffeine headaches and withdrawal symptoms, then it is recommended to consult a medical professional.

For caffeine headaches, you can also keep an eye on the amount of caffeine that you can consume along with assessing its impact on your body. Pay attention to when your headaches occur and what factors seem to help and hinder them. Slowly reduce your coffee consumption if you go through frequent headaches. Focus on cutting back on your coffee and having it in moderation.

