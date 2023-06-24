How to get rid of chicken pox scars: Natural remedies and other treatments

Chicken pox scars are more likely to appear if you scratch or pick your pox-infected skin. Chicken pox is caused by a contagious virus and can affect almost everyone.

While the infection goes away in a few days, the marks can be long-lasting and may bother some people, especially if the scars are on visible parts of the body like the face and neck.

How to get rid of chicken pox marks?

Fortunately, several things can be done to reduce chicken pox marks on the body. Yes, that’s right.

There are certain natural treatments as well as home-based remedies that can help you get rid of chicken pox scars. However, keep in mind that it can take some patience and effort, as getting rid of those marks is a time-taking process.

Effective ways to get rid of chicken pox scars

Take a look at some of the best home remedies, OTC treatments and medical procedures that may help reduce chicken pox scars from your body.

Chickenpox marks home remedies

Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil is considered one of the most natural remedies for chicken pox scars.

It contains therapeutic and antioxidant properties that work great on those marks. Rosehip oil also has phytochemical compositions like fatty acid and ascorbic acid that help reduce chicken pox marks on the body.

Studies suggest that applying rosehip oil to a scar at least twice a day for a few weeks may reduce its appearance. However, you must always dilute rosehip oil with any carrier oil before applying it to your skin to prevent any allergic reaction.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is another very effective and natural remedy that can help you treat chickenpox scars.

It soothes the skin, reduces inflammation and also works amazingly well on redness and marks. You must apply aloe vera gel on the scar at least twice a day to get results.

You can either use fresh aloe plants or opt for the packaged ones available in the market.

Shea butter

Shea butter is an effective remedy to get rid of chicken pox marks on the body. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce scars and also moisturize the skin.

Using shea butter to massage your skin can improve appearance of marks, reduce itching and also keep your skin hydrated.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is known to be an amazing moisturizer that works really well on skin issues like dry skin, eczema and even chicken pox scars.

It contains antibacterial as well as healing properties that help keep the skin supple and healthy and also reduce marks.

Calamine lotion

Calamine lotion is the best and most effective lotion for chickenpox marks. Not only does it helps reduce scars but it also eases itching and prevents scarring, too. It has skin-soothing properties like zinc oxide that provide relief from inflammation and keeps the skin healthy.

Other natural products that can be used to reduce chickenpox scars include argan oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter, honey and baking soda.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation can also help you get rid of chickenpox marks, as it removes dead skin cells from the body and helps make room for new, healthy cells. Scar exfoliation may remove the rough or pigmented skin and reduce its appearance.

You can either go for chemical exfoliation, which includes serums and lotions or mechanical exfoliation which includes brushes, face scrubs, body scrubs and other tools.

All these ingredients may be quite helpful in getting rid of chickenpox marks and keeping the skin healthy. However, before using these ingredients, do a patch test to avoid adverse reactions.

Over-the-counter creams

Several OTC lotions and scar removal creams may help reduce chickenpox marks.

When buying one, though, you should look for ingredients like glycolic acid and retinol in the products as these are popular products for diminishing scars.

Professional treatments

Chicken pox scars treatment may also include certain professional options likr fillers, excision, micro-needling, laser therapy, dermabrasion and microdermabrasion.

If you're willing to get a professional scar-removal treatment, make sure to get it done by experienced personnel to avoid any kind of reactions and other mishaps.

While the aforementioned natural remedies and professional treatments can significantly reduce appearance of chicken pox marks, you must use them with caution. Also, if these remedies do not help, it's best to consult a doctor to determine the best treatment for you.

