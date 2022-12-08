How to Get Rid of Food Poisoning?

More often than not, it's difficult to get rid of food poisoning. Food poisoning is a common problem that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites. It usually occurs when food is not stored or cooked properly.

You may get food poisoning from eating undercooked meat, eggs, or fish, or from drinking unpasteurized milk. So how does one get rid of such a common occurrence?

The following tips could help you stay away from potential contaminants and take care of yourself in the event you fall sick.

How can you get rid of food poisoning?

Follow the following tips:

Eat small, light meals

If you want to get rid of food poisoning, eating small meals throughout the day can help prevent dehydration. It also helps avoid fatty foods and dairy products, as they can cause cramping. Also, avoid fiber-rich foods, as it makes diarrhea worse too. Eating bland food like toast, crackers, etc. is always a safe option.

Steer clear of caffeine

Caffeine can make you feel worse. It's a stimulant that can have a drastic effect on people with food poisoning, especially if they're already dehydrated from vomiting or diarrhea.

For some people, caffeine triggers migraines and other types of headaches and causes nausea. If you're trying to get rid of food poisoning, stay away from any food or drink that has caffeine in it, as it could make your nausea worse. That would only prolong the discomfort of having food poisoning and make it difficult for the body to heal itself naturally.

Take it easy on alcohol

Alcohol could be your best friend on a night out, but it makes food poisoning symptoms worse. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it can cause you to lose more fluids. You should avoid alcohol if you have a fever and/or are vomiting.

Stay hydrated

One of the most important ways to get rid of food poisoning is by staying hydrated. It's important not to wait till you're thirsty before drinking water, as your body will have already begun to dehydrate by then.

Instead, drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if you don't feel like it — you will be glad later.

Talk to your doctor about medications

If you're feeling really sick after 48 hours of having food poisoning, go to the doctor.

Even if it hasn't been too long, wait it out, as the body should have enough immunity to get rid of food poisoning without medication. If you don’t know how bad the symptoms are or how long they would last, it's worth checking with a healthcare professional.

Skip the gym for a couple of days

If you're experiencing food poisoning, it's best to rest for a couple of days. You want to give your body the time it needs to recover from whatever bacteria or virus caused the illness in the first place.

In fact, if you're suffering from severe symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, it's important not to go anywhere near a gym or any other place to prevent exerting yourself.

Takeaway

Food poisoning is a nasty condition and can make you feel like you've just been hit by a truck. However, if you follow the aforementioned tips and take care of yourself, you should be able to get rid of food poisoning and get back on your feet in no time.

