How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally: 8 effective tips

If you've had a cough that has been wet for a while you might be wondering How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally. Phlegm and mucous usually indicate an underlying infection, so don't let it build up.

Phlegm and mucous are symptoms of a deeper infection and shouldn't be overlooked. When a person is sick or dealing with chronic health conditions, it becomes more obvious.

As we breathe, we pull in countless bacteria and particles from around us. Basically, if these invaders don't get caught in the body's filtering system on the way to the lungs, they'll stick to the mucus-laden surface. The good news is that tiny, hair-like structures called cilia help kick these pests out. On that note, let us check how to remove the mucus from the lungs

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally

1) Natural humidifiers

Dry air can mess with your nose and throat, causing your body to produce more mucus to cope.

Using natural humidifiers like flower vases in your room could make sleeping easier, keep your nose clear, and prevent throat soreness.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

2) Ginger

Ginger can act as an organic decongestant as well as an antihistamine. Ginger's antiviral and antibacterial qualities can help relieve chest congestion by drying up extra mucus and promoting its evacuation. Drinking ginger tea several times each day might help eliminate extra mucus.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by evg)

3) Gargle

Gargling with warm salt water can help eliminate mucus in the back of the throat. It could help with a sore throat.

If you are unwilling to gargle with saltwater, there is a simpler, more effective way to treat thin phlegm: saline.

Saline is a solution of salt water that can be applied either as a nasal spray or used in a neti pot. It's accessible over-the-counter and is an efficient way to clear your sinuses.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturallyn (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

4) Deep breathing

Deep breaths help the lungs grow stronger. These breathing practices clear your lungs, like physical lung exercises.

They move out sticky mucus. You may learn deep breathing from a respiratory therapist. You can do these at home to keep your lungs clear.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by evg)

5) Drink water

Not drinking enough water can increase plaque in your airways. In fact, less water makes the mucus thicker and harder to get rid of.

Drink lots of water since it helps to thin down the mucus in your throat, making it easier to cough up and evacuate from the airways. Warm water is far more pleasant to drink.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by vlada)

6) honey and lemon water

Both honey and lemon juice have expectorant properties due to their high vitamin C and antioxidant content. It can help reduce respiratory airway irritation, which helps alleviate coughing and accelerate flu and cold recovery.

Furthermore, honey helps moisten the groyne and minimise tissue irritation, thereby contributing to cough relief.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by evg)

7) Thyme

Thyme is an effective way to treat a variety of respiratory issues, including coughing and bronchitis. Thyme leaves contain flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation (swelling).

It also calms the muscles in the lungs, therefore opening the airways. To prepare thyme tea, boil crushed thyme leaves. After boiling, cover your cup of thyme water, let it sit for a while, and filter it afterwards. Drink this herbal beverage to obtain its advantages.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

8) Pineapples

Pineapple holds the enzyme called bromelain. This enzyme can help with your breathing. It supports your body in breaking down mucus and reducing swelling.

If you add pineapple to your meals, you might see a drop in the amount of mucus your body makes. Your lungs will also work better.

How to get rid of mucus in lungs naturally (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lisa)

Colds and coughs are not dangerous. However, when ignored, they might lead to worse diseases like phlegm.

Phlegm happens when your body fights infections in your lungs and windpipe. At home, there are many remedies that can help clear out chest congestion.