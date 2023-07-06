How to Get Rid of Under-Eye Wrinkles: Natural Remedies and Cosmetic Treatments

Do you have under-eye wrinkles and fine lines? If yes, there’s nothing to worry about as they are a part of the aging process and are quite natural.

As you get older, your skin starts to lose collagen and loses its ability to renew itself, which over time, causes signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines. The skin around the eyes is particularly sensitive and thin and is more susceptible to developing under-eye wrinkles.

Some Other Causes of Under-Eye Wrinkles

Smoking can cause wrinkles and fine lines. (Photo via Pexels/lil artsy)

There are several other reasons why you get wrinkles around your eyes and forehead. These include:

smoking

UV radiation

environmental factors like pollution, dry weather

repetitive facial expressions and movements

unhealthy diet

Luckily, there are several ways to reduce the appearance of wrinkles around your eyes. Certain skin care and lifestyle changes as well as medical and cosmetic treatments may potentially fight against signs of aging and help you achieve a younger-looking and wrinkle-free skin.

How to Get Rid of Wrinkles around the Eyes?

Here are a few things you can do to reduce the appearance of wrinkles under eyes when smiling or even talking:

Use an eye cream or serum

The skin around your eyes is very delicate and prone to drying out, which results in wrinkles a lot more easily. So, to prevent dryness around your eyes, it’s important to keep the area moisturized by using a good quality eye cream or a serum. Regular use of super-hydrating eye cream can reduce the appearance of under-eye wrinkles and also keep the skin around the eyes tight and plump.

It is important to note that the best eye serum for wrinkles is the one that has either of these ingredients—peptides, hyaluronic acid, argan oil, retinol, and alpha hydroxy acids. Always look for these ingredients when buying a serum or an eye cream.

Eye creams and serums can help. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Try facial exercises

Also called face yoga, certain facial exercises have been shown to be effective at tightening the skin and reducing signs of aging. While the research is limited, there is no harm in trying face yoga. To make it even more effective, you can use face rollers and gua sha and see how that works for you.

Use vitamin C

Applying vitamin C can also hydrate your under-eye area and smooth out under-eye wrinkles and fine lines. Studies also suggest that topical vitamin C reduces transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and helps the skin retain its moisture. Additionally, it stimulates collagen production and helps with the regeneration of new cells.

Wear sunscreen every day

UV radiation is one of the major causes of wrinkles. Hence, to protect your skin from harmful damage from the sun, it is important that you apply sunscreen every day regardless of the weather, even when you are indoors.

Apply sunscreen everyday to reduce under-eye wrinkles. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Use aloe vera

Aloe vera is touted as a holy grail product for the skin. Even studies have shown that applying aloe vera can significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles and also hydrate the skin.

Aside from aloe vera, several other home-based products and remedies can be used to reduce wrinkles. These include:

placing a slice of cucumber on the eyes

using green tea mask

banana face mask

Cosmetic Treatments for Wrinkles around Eyes

Numerous medical and cosmetic treatments can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines around your eyes. Some common medical and cosmetic treatments for under-eye wrinkles include:

fillers

chemical peels

botox

micro needling

microdermabrasion

lasers

Cosmetic treatments can be effective for under-eye wrinkles. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

While these treatments are much more effective than beauty products and home remedies, keep in mind that they are expensive and also come with side effects. So, before going forward with any cosmetic treatment, talk to a dermatologist and seek guidance on what would be safe for you.

Under-eye wrinkles and fine lines are an inevitable and natural part of aging. Although not harmful, they are easy to reduce, and you can prevent them by following a regular skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle. In cases where your wrinkles are accompanied by other issues like rashes and redness, make an appointment with a dermatologist and seek professional advice.

