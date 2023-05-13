How to get a thinner waist: Most Effective Exercises to Shrink Your Waist

Are you looking for how to get a thinner waist? Do you want to get toned waistline and abs? If your answer is yes, then we have got you covered.

Many people want to lose weight and acquire a smaller waist, but they find it difficult to exercise properly or don't know how to do it.

You need to exercise in addition to changing your diet if you want to lose weight. Performing concentrated core-intensive activities will assist in reducing waist size. This article will guide you on how to get a thinner waist.

How to get a thinner waist with exercises?

If you are searching for how to get a thinner waist, then a thin waist workout can help you.

First and foremost, we want to be clear that there is no technique to target-reduce fat in any part of your body! Where you lose weight depends on how your body functions; you cannot control that.

Therefore, in order to lose weight around your midsection, you must diet and exercise in a manner that is appropriate for your goals, in this case, fat loss.

Exercise and diet both are important for trimming waistline. (Image via Pexels/ Shvets Production)

On that note, here is a list of exercises that will help you if you want to know how to get a thinner waist:

1) High plank

The plank is an easy-to-do bodyweight exercise that can be included in your regular routine and done anywhere. Additionally, it will be simple to transition from the plank position into a variety of other workouts to simultaneously develop your core and waist.

Here’s how to perform a high plank:

Begin on all fours with hands directly under the shoulders, stacked under the hips, and knees bent.

Step one leg back at a time to enter a high plank position on your hands and forearms while actively contracting your heels and glutes and pulling your navel towards your spine.

For 15 to 30 seconds, hold.

Repeat.

2) Bicycle crunches

For those who are looking out how to get a thinner waist, including bicycle crunches in the workout routine can be the answer.

Here’s how to do it:

Knees bowed and feet flat on the ground, lie on your back.

Put your elbows to the sides and your hands behind your head.

Raising your feet off the floor, bend your knees inward towards your chest.

Raising your shoulders off the floor, turn your torso to the right, and tuck your left elbow into your right knee. While keeping your left leg extended over the floor, straighten it at the same moment.

Straighten your right leg as you rotate your torso to the left, bringing your right elbow to your left knee.

Continue switching sides and pedaling like you're on a bicycle.

3) Standing oblique twists

An excellent workout for your oblique muscles and your core is the standing oblique twist. This is how you do it:

How to get a thinner waist: Include weight loss exercises in your routine. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in both hands while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bring the weight up to your chest while bending your elbows.

While maintaining your footing, turn your body to the right to shift the weight to your right hip.

After pausing briefly, turn your torso to the left and shift your weight over to your left hip.

Once you've reached the required number of reps, keep alternating sides.

For each side, perform 3–4 sets of 10–15 reps.

4) Leg raises

Leg raises are another great exercise to include in the list of “how to get a thinner waist.” These are effective for your lower abs and hip flexors.

Here’s how to do leg raises:

Legs straight, arms at sides, and lie on your back.

Lift your legs slowly off the ground while maintaining their straightness.

Lift your legs higher and higher until they are parallel to the floor or until your abs start to feel stretched.

Hold for a brief period of time, then gradually return your legs to the beginning position.

Repeat as many times as necessary.

By now you must have got the answer to how to get a thinner waist. Keep in mind that losing weight around the waist requires more than just exercise. A healthy diet and way of living, in general, are important for accomplishing your fitness objectives.

You can get a smaller, toned waistline by including these exercises for a thinner waist into your usual regimen along with a balanced diet and continuous exercise.

