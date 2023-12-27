How are a healthy heart and good mental health connected to your sleep patterns?

Is a healthy heart and mental health dependent on your sleeping habits? A study conducted by researchers from the University of Gothenburg found a difference in artery calcification depending on if you are a night owl or an early riser.

When a doctor determines if you have calcified arteries, it's generally about how much calcium has built up in your arteries. This is a very important indicator, as it could be linked to the risk of heart disease or heart attack.

There is endless research on the links between healthy sleep patterns and physical and mental health. Whether you go to a GP or a mental health professional, they are likely to first suggest you fix your sleep.

Sleep plays a pivotal role in life and how we sleep further influences that. A healthy heart is influenced by various factors, and sleep tops the list.

What is the link between a healthy heart, sleep patterns and mental health?

Researchers found that individuals with extreme evening sleep patterns had the highest incidence of artery calcification. These results don't come as a surprise, but they bring our attention to a pivotal part of our life: sleep. Previous studies have also found a link between insomnia and heart health.

It's not uncommon for us to have some late nights. However, if you notice that this is turning into a lifestyle, it may be doing more harm than good. The researchers further commented on the associated risk factors for cornorary disorders.

Lead author Ding Zou emphasized the role of circardian rhythm in the early prevention stages of cardiovascular disease, apart from other factors.

How can I shift from being a night owl to an early riser to improve my health?

A lot of us can get into the habit of sleeping late, finishing up our work in the wee hours and sleeping in during the day.

However, a lack of sleep or sleep deprivation can significantly impact mental health. There's no single way to adjust your sleep pattern, but you can try the following tips to start today:

Be realistic: You can't start waking up early the next day, if you have been consistently sleeping post-midnight. Gradually shift your sleep and wake-up hours. Make mini-modifications: Avoid watching stimulating videos or content at night. While this is tempting, it naturally takes you away from establishing a sleep schedule. Stay active during the day: A common mistake is engaging in workouts in the evening. Our internal clock can become easily confused if we do so. Eat early: A lot of cultures emphasize eating early. That not only ensures that the gut gets enough time to digest but also the mind has enough time to rest.

Numerous studies show the connection between a healthy heart, mental health and sleep patterns. Sleeping early is positively correlated with a healthy heart. Early detection of these patterns can help us become more alert and serious about making positive change.

Remember that the key is to remain consistent and dedicated to improving your sleep routine. It's important to note that keeping a healthy heart starts with maintaining our everyday lifestyle and routine.

