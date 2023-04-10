How to do heel touches for stronger and sculpted abs?  

If you want to develop core strength and get stronger abs, you need to add core-strengthening exercises, such as heel touches, to your workout routine.

The heel touch exercise not only targets your front abs but it equally works on the side abs (obliques) and helps you achieve well-rounded core strength.

What is the heel touch exercise and what muscles does it work?

Heel touch, also known as side heel touch, oblique heel taps, and alternate heel touch, is a very effective bodyweight exercise that can be easily added to a full-body, upper-body, or core workout routine. The best part about this exercise is that it's suitable for all fitness levels.

This exercise targets several of your abdominal muscles, such as lower and upper abs and rectus abdominis, as well as your transverse abdominis muscles, which are the deepest and most important core muscles that protect your internal organs and spine.

The heel touch primarily targets the oblique muscles aka the side abs, which are responsible for side movements, such as bending and rotating.

How to do heel touches correctly?

To avoid the risk of pain and injuries, perform heel touches by following these instructions:

Start with lying on your back on the floor or exercise mat with your feet flat and knees bent. Position your hands by your sides on the floor.

Now with your abs engaged, lift your shoulders and head off the floor by pressing your lower back against the floor, and then reach towards your feet. As you do this, be sure to pull your chin in and keep your neck neutral.

With your core muscles engaged, lean to the right and the left while touching your heels with your extended hands. Continue the exercise for the desired number of reps.

To make this exercise challenging, try straightening your legs or lifting your feet a few inches off the floor.

How many reps and sets should you do?

If you are a newbie, start with 10 reps on each side for 2 sets. As you progress, increase your reps to 12 on each side. If you are a pro, however, go for 15 reps per side and aim for three sets.

Do not rush and do not force your muscles for more reps if your body is not ready. The last thing you want to do is injure yourself, so start slow and set a goal that you want to achieve. Be patient and practice the exercise correctly and safely.

What are the benefits of doing the heel touch exercise?

Regular practice of heel touches offers the following benefits:

Core stability

The heel touch exercise improves core stability, which in return boosts your athletic performance and overall wellness. Practicing this exercise on a daily basis can strengthen your entire midsection, which is crucial for everybody, and not just for weight lifters and athletes.

Prevents injury

Strengthening your core muscles with exercises such as heel touches can potentially improve your overall body control and movement, thereby reducing the risk of falls and injuries. Moreover, it can also help you during sports performances and even daily activities.

Good for the spine

Heel touch puts minimal stress on the spine compared to other waist exercises, which makes it a safe and effective exercise even for people with mild lower back pain issues.

Compared to other waist exercises that stress the back, the heel touch exercise puts minimal compression on the spine.

Easy and beginner-friendly

The heel touch exercise is a simple, beginner-friendly abs exercise that’s suitable for all fitness levels. People looking for easy oblique workouts can consider adding oblique heel taps to their workout routine.

Ideal for home workouts

The best part about heel touches is that it doesn’t require any equipment. Doing this exercise is straightforward as it only requires your body weight and enough space to lie down, making it ideal for at-home core workouts.

Overall, heel touches are a great way to define your obliques and strengthen your core muscles. Adding them to your regular workout session, particularly to your abs training routine, is sure to help you achieve stronger and more well-defined abs.

Just be mindful of your movements and stop if the exercise causes strain or any kind of pain.

