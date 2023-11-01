How hypnotherapy can protect you from the harmful effects of anxiety?

Hypnotherapy is not exactly how it is depicted in movies or pop culture. There is a lot of mystery and misconception surrounding it, which stops individuals from seeking the help they need. To clarify, the hypnotherapist can't control your thoughts or influence your behavior. Yes, they have a window to your thoughts, but you remain in control.

You can come closer to positive change in a few weeks with hypnotherapy. Again, unlike what is shown in movies, you don’t have to delve into any historical trauma; you don’t have to spend months unpicking your past.

Hypnosis aims to achieve a state of relaxation deep enough to access your subconscious.

Hypnosis is a dream-like state that allows you to gather information from your subconscious. (Image via Vecteezy/ AITTHIPHONG KHONGTHONG)

What is hypnotherapy and how can it help me with anxiety?

The art of hypnotherapy involves a deep state of relaxation and calm. (Image via Unsplash/ Mark Williams)

Before you understand the benefits of hypnosis therapy for anxiety, it is important to know what maintains anxiety. While there are many reasons, one of the most common is worrisome automatic thoughts. These thoughts are spiraling in nature, i.e. they begin with one thing and end up questioning everything in your life. Naturally, the consequences of these thoughts are anxious feelings.

Hypnosis therapy is effective because it can change the negative beliefs that lead to negative automatic thoughts. When these beliefs become positive, they lead to positive automatic thoughts. This is a slow process and may not work for you. However, it is a non-invasive method to change your thoughts.

The benefits of hypnosis for anxiety disorders

Hypnosis may not look as dramatic and vivid as this, but it can be a powerful alternative to medication and talk therapy. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Hypnosis and anxiety disorders are not an unusual combination. Hypnotherapy involves accessing your subconscious mind through a state of deep relaxation and altered brain activity. It is typically helpful since it does not need medications and a lot of individuals may want to seek it because of its non-invasive nature.

One thing to look out for is a specialist in hypnosis. There may be many who can claim to do it, but it's best to check for credentials, especially when you are dealing with anxiety disorders.

Another thing about hypnosis is that it doesn't try to mask the symptoms of anxiety; rather it tries to see if there is an underlying cause that is maintaining it. If not, you can almost always feel the calm and relaxation once you enter the state of hypnosis. This is primarily because this state takes you away from the worries about the future.

If you are clear about how you want to feel and behave, what you want to change, and if you want that change to happen, then you can make it happen with hypnotherapy.

There is no right or wrong in therapy; whatever works for you is the best modality to go ahead with. If you are experiencing the symptoms of heightened anxiety and are looking for an avenue to explore it, hypnotherapy can be a good option.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.