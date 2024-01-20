How do I know if I am experiencing compassion fatigue vs burnout?

A lot of us work for the welfare of others. When looking after others, it is important to know about the differences between compassion fatigue vs burnout. While they lie on the same continuum of feeling tired and emotionally exhausted, they are not the same. You can be a caregiver, both personally and professionally. Caregiving is noble but at the same time, it can take away pieces of you slowly and steadily.

To use an analogy, caregiving feels like pouring from a cup that is full of your positive thoughts and emotions. However, what happens when your cup becomes empty and you continue to pour from it? It leads to emotional exhaustion. Identifying the differences between compassion fatigue vs burnout is vital for you as a caregiver.

It is not always easy to spot the difference between compassion fatigue vs burnout. (Image via Pexels/ Nataliya Vaitkevich)

What are the major differences between compassion fatigue vs burnout?

Understanding the major differences between compassion fatigue vs burnout becomes especially important in healthcare. (Image via Vecteezy/ Parada Prommanop)

When thinking of caregiver burnout vs compassion fatigue, which one do you think you may be prone to? Compassion fatigue is characterized by emotional exhaustion. It is often noticed in medical and mental health professionals, associated staff, and individuals with family members diagnosed with severe physical or mental dysfunctions. This can put immense pressure on your emotional health.

One of the most common signs of compassion fatigue is a sense of emotional detachment and a lack of empathy. You may suddenly find yourself experiencing difficulty understanding the other person's concern and you may even feel jittery while interacting with them.

Caregiver burnout, on the other hand, takes a toll on your physical, emotional, and cognitive health. The effects are more pervasive and you may notice them in both personal and professional areas of your lives.

Unfortunately, burnout can make you vulnerable to other physical and mental health conditions. It appears that when comparing compassion fatigue vs burnout, the latter can have a stronger hold on your well-being.

Quick tips to manage compassion fatigue vs burnout

One can slip into burnout, if the symptoms of fatigue are missed out. (Image via Vecteezy/ bhumpayak wimanjaturong)

Now that you know the difference between burnout and compassion fatigue , it is key to know what you can do about it. The treatment for compassion fatigue and burnout syndrome is multi-faceted. However, there are some quick tips that you can incorporate as soon as you notice the symptoms.

Slow down and take a break: It can take time and active rest to cope with fatigue or burnout. A few hours of rest may not suffice if your symptoms are severe. Seek support: Caregiving professions and looking after a family member can be isolating. When you decide to seek help, you share responsibility rather than carrying the burden all by yourself. Set limits: Establishing boundaries goes beyond saying no. It is recognizing that you have mental health care to pay attention to and take care of. Self-care: Taking care of yourself can include various aspects and it is up to you how you want to take care of your body and mind. Make sure to eat regularly, get enough rest, and get some sunlight!

Whether you are experiencing compassion fatigue vs burnout, it is an indicator that you should slow down. Remember that even though being compassionate for others is noble, being compassionate for yourself is necessary. Unless and until you don't step up to take care of yourself, it can become difficult for you to do it for others.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.