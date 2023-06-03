Understanding Caregiver Burnout: When Care Takes Its Toll

Caregiver burnout is a serious issue that many people confront when caring for others. Stress from providing care for a loved one can have severe consequences for the health and happiness of the caregiver.

Exhaustion can result from ongoing expectations, duties, and emotional strain. Recognizing the indicators of burnout and making early efforts to address them is critical for the caregiver's well-being and the level of care provided.

However, some caregivers may be reluctant to discuss the stress they're experiencing. They fear making the person they care for feel guilty or appear as though they lack the strength or composure to perform their obligations.

Burnout is common in occupational services but can be found in any context. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What is caregiver burnout?

What do we understand by caregiver burnout? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Caregiver burnout, caregiver stress and caregiver fatigue, all are terms that refer to the same thing, which is a state of emotional, physical, and mental weariness caused by the extended, high-level stress that comes with providing care for another person. Burnout happens when a caretaker has done more than they are capable of, physically or financially.

Emotional overstretching and guilt might also play a role. Guilt is an extremely potent component when a kid cares for their parent, as the relationship patterns have established and are well entrenched over decades. Because these caregivers are especially vulnerable to burnout, it is critical that they practice self-care and establish clear boundaries and objectives.

Everyone is prone to burnout, and employment isn't the only cause. Lifestyle and personality are also a factor. Many of us continue to face the challenges of being the caregiver.

If you are someone who does whatever is necessary to get a task done which frequently includes blurring the line between business and personal life, you may be vulnerable to burnout if you're thrown into a position as a caregiver, so set clear expectations with the person you care for.

Caregiver burnout occurs when individuals do not receive the assistance they require. They may be overworked and striving to do more than their bodies or minds can take.

Symptoms of caregiver burnout

Exhaustion, whether emotional or physical can impact well-being. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Caregiver burnout can manifest in a variety of ways, so it's important to take a careful inventory of your own well-being. The most prominent symptom is a generalized impression of being "drowning" under the weight of ordinary duties.

Caregivers who have persistent feelings of apathy, anxiety, or distress may be suffering from burnout. A caregiver's quality of life can be negatively impacted by a wide range of symptoms, from chronic pain to feelings of isolation.

A few symptoms of caregiver burnout include:

1) Exhaustion, both mental and physical

Depleted of strength and vitality, constantly exhausted, and unable to rest comfortably are common symptoms of burnout.

2) Feeling more irritable

Showing signs of frustration, agitation, or short temper with the cared-for individual or with other people.

3) Abstinence from participation

Burnout may also be indicative of other underlying conditions. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Caregiving can cause a person to lose interest in previously enjoyed activities such as hobbies, socializing, and recreation.

3) Ignoring one's own needs

Prioritizing the care receiver's needs over one's own, resulting in a bad diet, lack of exercise, and missed doctor's appointments, among other negative outcomes.

4) Distress

Feeling overloaded, nervous, or depressed; having problems focusing or making decisions; or having your emotions change wildly.

5) Alterations in the way you sleep

The constant focus and attention can also be exhausting. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Having problems getting to sleep, keeping asleep, or having nightmares as a result of caring for someone else.

Strategies for preventing and coping with burnout include prioritizing self-care, receiving support from others, setting boundaries, and engaging in stress management practices. Self-care is essential to the caregiver's physical, emotional, and mental well-being, so it's crucial to keep that in mind.

Seeking professional help and respite care can be a great source of relief and comfort. Finding someone who can relate to your situation as a caregiver may be a great source of comfort and support.

Caring for others is a wonderful and humane deed, but it shouldn't be done at the cost of one's own well-being. Caregivers can continue to offer the highest possible care while preserving their own well-being and standard of life if they recognize and handle caregiver burnout.

Caregivers, in the end, deserve support, acknowledgement, and tools to help them negotiate the challenges of their role. We can help to create a society that values and supports caregivers by raising the public's awareness of caregiver burnout.

Preventing burnout includes opening up and talking about it. If you're feeling depressed, using drugs or alcohol excessively, or concerned that you could injure yourself or someone you care about, getting help immediately is crucial. If that's the case, it's time to schedule an appointment with a doctor or therapist.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

