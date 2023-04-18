How is Jamie Foxx doing now? Health update on star following stroke reports

Last week, Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency. It was reported that Foxx suffered a stroke, but an update from CNN reveals that doctors are still "trying to figure out" what happened to the star.

As per the publication, Foxx's next film is expected to end its production work this month.

What is wrong with Jamie Foxx's health?

Details about his medical emergency have not been revealed. (Image via Instagram @iamjamiefoxx)

Actor Jamie Foxx is still in hospital a week after suffering a medical complication, according to reports.

Last week, the actor's daughter Corinne shared on Instagram that her father had experienced a health scare. The 55-year-old is “on his way to recovery,” she said. Details of Foxx's medical emergency have not been released, though.

Jamie Foxx's Health Update: How is he doing now?

It has been reported that the actor is still recovering. (Image via IG @iamjamiefoxx)

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is “steadily improving” days after his daughter shared the news of his health condition on social media. According to PEOPLE, the Hollywood veteran is “on the road to recovery” after being hospitalized on Wednesday (April 12).

Foxx's illness remains undisclosed, though. However, the actor had previously spoken to In Living Color alum about his struggles with substance abuse and mental issues that led to him almost being in a coma. He recalled:

"I don't know what's happening, but I'm going to ride it out."

That's what actor told his friend moments before he had a stroke and fell into a coma.

Foxx's friend could see that something was wrong and took him to the emergency room. Another friend stayed at the hospital with him and then took him back to their dormitory, where he was afraid of the dark. He would talk to the actor every night and calm him down by saying things like:

"You're OK; demons aren't real."

Years after the incident, Fox confessed to getting one or two flashbacks a year. He said it felt like all of his fears were coming true and that he was going crazy. He also read up on PCP after it happened and found out that it leaves a fingerprint and you can't get it out of your system.

Foxx previously shared his struggles with mental health. (Image via IG @iamjamiefoxx)

The next few months will be very critical for Foxx's health. Cameron Diaz has expressed her support on Twitter, assuring his fans that Foxx is in good care and wishing him a speedy recovery.

At this time, there's no information about whether or not production for the aforementioned film will resume as planned later this year.

Poll : 0 votes