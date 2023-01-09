How to Lift an Atlas Stone: Technique, Benefits & Workout

Atlas stone is a solid concrete-shaped ball that's generally used in Strongman competitions. This is a unique workout tool that can help in engaging muscles throughout the body.

In this article, we will discuss the steps you should follow to lift atlas stone, technique, benefits, andn effective workout using the stone.

How to Lift an Atlas Stone?

2005 World's Strongest Man Competition Held In Chengdu (Image credits: Getty Images)

Begin with your joint of the big toe lined up to the full diameter of the atlas stone. Make sure that the arms can fit between your feet and the stone.

Grasp the stone with both hands, with the fingers spread wide around the diameter of the stone.

Keep the side angle of the arms nearly straight, keeping a slight bend to adjust to the shape of the stone.

Without sitting in the squatting position, engage the hamstrings with your hips pointed to the ceiling.

Bring your upper torso downward so that the shoulders are in alignment with the stone.

Squeeze the muscles of your arms on the stone to lift it straight upwards, and position it on your lap as it passes knee height.

Adjust your arms accordingly. Sit your body in a squat position before extending your upper back and driving the stone straight to your face.

Reverse and repeat.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Avoid these mistakes, and follow the proper technique while lifting the stone:

Do not bend your hands to lift the stone upwards.

Do not try to squat a heavy stone upwards.

Make sure you do not start lifting the stone at great distance from the platform.

Do not cradle the stone, as it can cause strain in the muscles and increase the chances of injury.

Benefits of Lifting Atlas Stone

Lifting this stone can provide you extensive benefits while working on several muscle groups throughout the body. These benefits include:

1) Improved Full body Strength

Incorporation of Atlas Stone workout in your routine can help in building overall strength of your body by forcing it to work in complete unison.

The movement of this exercise also carries over to everyday activities like taking your trash out and lifting heavy luggage. It can also help you get a strong posterior chain and core that can be carried over to the squatting and deadlift motion.

2) Multiple Muscles Engaged

This stone workout can help in engaging the entire posterior chain along with various other muscles throughout the movement of the exercise.

If your abdominals are engaged to maintain a good posture, the muscles of your upper torso can help you keep the stone in place, while the lower back and body will help with the lifting movement of the stone. Try not to put a greater strain on your back while recruiting more of the glute and core muscles.

3) Strengthen the Body in Vulnerable Positions

The lifting movement of the Atlas stone and the overall workout does not enable the body to maintain a neutral spine during the movement. That exposes the body to resistance by being in these awkward and vulnerable positions, which is highly beneficial for people involved in sports like wrestling.

4) Strongman Competition

Atlas Stone is an important event in the World’s strongest man competition. Therefore, inclusion of this stone workout routine can be beneficial for professional bodybuilders and lifters ahead of competitions.

Atlas Stone Workout

It's recommended that beginners should start with the Atlas Stone workout with low volume workouts before steadily increasing their progressive overload.

Initially, you should also seek the help of a strongman coach to make sure you're following the proper technique required for the exercise along with reducing the probability of injury.

Here's one of the workouts you can try:

One set of stone pick and squeeze

One set of stone load

One set of stone load

One set of stone load with a little tacky on the arms

One set of stone load with a little tacky on the forearms and arms

You should perform about five repetitions in one set. As you increase your strength and understand the technicalities of this stonelift, you can increase the intensity of your workout.

Takeaway

Exeter Chiefs Training Session (Image credits: Getty Images)

Overall, Atlas Stone workouts can help you get a stronger body. It can help in enhancing functional movements of everyday activities like picking objects or unloading heavy things.

The strength built through this workout can also be carried over into the gym for movements like weighted squats and deadlifts. This workout can also aid you in developing a stronger posterior chain.

