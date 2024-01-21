How to Manage and Treat Liver Pain

The liver is extremely important and keeps your body working just right. Picture something the size of a football. That's how big your liver is. It is under your ribs on the right side of your belly. This important organ handles two major functions – helping digest what you eat and getting rid of toxic things from your body.

Liver disease can come from your genes (something you inherit) or from things that damage it. Bad factors like viruses, heavy drinking, and being extra overweight all pose threats. The scary bit is that lasting damage can make scars, or cirrhosis, that may lead to a really serious issue called liver failure. But, the good news? Getting help soon can give your liver a good shot at getting better.

What are the symptoms of liver disease?

Skin and eyes turning a yellowish color (jaundice)

Stomach pain and swelling

Swelling in the legs and ankles

Itchy skin

Dark urine color

Pale poop color

Feeling tired all the time

Throwing up or feeling like throwing up

Not feeling hungry

Bruising easily

What Can Cause Liver Disease?

What can damage your liver? (Image via Unsplash/ Viktor forgacs)

1) Infections:

Watch out for parasites and viruses like Hepatitis A, B, and C. They are harmful for liver. You can get tem through blood, shady grub and water, or even just touching someone who has it.

2) Autoimmune disorders:

Sometimes your own body gets it twisted and starts attacking the liver, causing stuff like autoimmune hepatitis and primary biliary cholangitis.

3) Genetic issues:

If you inherited some messed up genes from your people, they might impact with your liver's function by causing diseases like hemochromatosis and Wilson's disease.

4) Cancer and other viruses:

We're talking about liver and bile duct cancer, and liver adenoma here.

5) Other Pitfalls:

Too much alcohol, having too much fat in your liver (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease), or certain meds or home remedies can also do a number on your liver.

Who are at risk of liver disease?

Potential risks for liver disease (Image via Unsplash/ Chuttersnap)

Heavy drinking

Being too overweight

Having type 2 diabetes

Having tattoos or body piercings

Sharing needles to take drugs

If you had a blood swap before 1992.

Exposure to other people's blood and body fluids

Being around certain chemicals or toxins

Family history of liver disease

How Can We Stop Liver Disease?

Keeping your liver healthy (Image via unsplash/ Ksenia yakovleva)

1) Responsible Drinking

For adults, limit it to one drink per day for women and two for men.

2) Avoid Risky Behaviours

Be caution on where you do tattoos or body piercings

3) Get Vaccinated

If you're more likely to get hepatitis or have had it before, get the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines.

4) Be Smart with Medicines

Don't use prescription or over-the-counter drugs unless you need them. And take them as directed.

5) Be mindful of things like needle pricks or spills of body fluids

Diseases, including hepatitis, can spread this way.

6) Stay hydrated

Be sure to clean your hands before you eat or cook. If you're on the go, carry your own water bottle.

7) Wear gloves

When you are using things like bug sprays, plant sprays, paint or other strong chemicals, always mask up. Put on gloves, long sleeves, a hat, and a mask to keep harmful chemicals away from your skin.

8) Maintian your weight

Carrying too much weight can bring on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Remember, looking after your liver is like caring for your whole health. Make it count!

A healthy liver is essential to your overall wellness. Make sure to take care of your liver and keep it running smoothly!