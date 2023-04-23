How to Master the Bulgarian Squat Correctly?

Are stronger legs your ultimate fitness goal? If your answer is "yes," then adding the Bulgarian squat to your lower-body exercise routine can offer you great benefits.

Also known as a Bulgarian split squat, this unilateral exercise is an important version of a single-leg squat that is sure to offer incredible benefits not only to your legs but to your entire lower body. As a single-leg exercise, the Bulgarian split squat focuses more on the quadricep muscles while also giving your core a great workout.

This single-leg squat exercise works some of the same muscles as a standard squat, but since it requires one leg to be elevated off the floor, the movement emphasizes the quadriceps more.

What Are the Benefits of Bulgarian Squats?

Regular practice of Bulgarian split squats offers the following advantages:

It helps build strong lower body muscles.

This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core all at once.

Since it is a unilateral exercise, it helps strengthen each side separately while also addressing muscle imbalances.

Bulgarian squats improve flexibility and mobility of the back leg.

The Bulgarian squats target the same muscles as the traditional squats.

How to Do the Bulgarian Squats?

To do this exercise:

Stand straight in front of a knee-level step or exercise bench.

Lift your left leg behind you and place the top of your foot on the exercise bench. Make sure your feet are positioned at shoulder width distance and your left leg is far enough in the front so you can lunge comfortably.

Now engage your core, slightly lean forward at your waist and start to lower down on your right leg while bending only at your knee.

Push firmly through your right foot and use your hamstrings to return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps and then switch sides. Repeat the exercise with your right foot up on the bench.

If you are a novice, start with two sets of eight reps on each side, and as you gain strength, work your way up to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

What Are Some Variations of Bulgarian Squats You Can Try?

Once you’ve learned the standard Bulgarian squats, you can challenge yourself more by adding weights. Here are some of the most common weighted variations of Bulgarian split squats that you can do for a better strength training workout. These weighted variations will offer greater benefits to your lower body muscles and help you achieve massive gains.

Dumbbell split squat

To do this exercise:

Take a split stance position with one foot back on an exercise bench. Grab a dumbbell in each hand by your sides and maintain an upright position.

Now descend slowly by flexing your front knee and continue to lower yourself until your back knee nearly touches the floor beneath your hip.

Press through your front foot and return to the starting position as you straighten your leg. Repeat the exercise.

The Bulgarian squat can be done using dumbbells.

Barbell split squat

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise by standing at least two feet in front of an exercise bench with your back against it and your legs positioned at a shoulder-width distance.

Place a barbell just in front of you on the floor.

Now bend your knees and grab the barbell using a pronated grip wider than your shoulder width apart.

Lift the barbell and rest it on your shoulders or the base of your neck.

Bring one foot up on top of the bench and keep your other foot stationary in front of you.

Breathe easily and lower your front leg into a squat until your thigh gets parallel to the floor.

Contract your quadriceps and come back up to the start.

Switch legs and repeat the exercise.

Gym ball split squats

Another challenging way to do Bulgarian split squats is by using a gym ball. Performing this exercise on an unstable surface like an exercise ball will create an additional challenge and work your muscles more. Just use the exercise ball in place of the bench and perform the movement by keeping your balance as you squat.

Resistance band Bulgarian squats

To do this exercise:

Loop a resistance band around your front foot.

Grab the handles at your shoulder level.

Squat down while lifting your back leg off the floor and maintaining your position throughout the movement.

Resistance band Bulgarian squat can be done at home.

As an effective compound exercise, the Bulgarian squat is an excellent movement to add to a full-body or lower-body strength training workout. Regular practice of this exercise is sure to deliver massive benefits to your lower body and core muscles. The key is to master the correct form so that you don’t injure yourself.

