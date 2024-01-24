How often should I wash my face in a day?

It is important to wash our faces daily to keep them clean. Some do it once, some twice, which might make us think, 'How often should I wash my face?'.

Our faces have to go through quite a lot throughout the day considering it is generally the most exposed part of the body. Our face has to get through all of sun, wind or rain.

It is not a hidden fact that cleaning our faces regularly keeps our skin healthy and radiating. On the contrary, if we do not clean it, it might cause irritation to the skin due to the accumulation of dirt or oil on the face.

In this article, we will discuss more about the question 'How often should I wash my face?'.

How often should I wash my face?

How much should you wash your face? (Photo by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash)

The criteria for washing your face depend on the following:

Dry or sensitive skin

How often should I wash my face? (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Now if you have dry or sensitive skin, your face might feel dull and is not very effective when it comes to blocking the dirt or the things that might cause irritation to the skin. Now, the solution for this is to use a gentle face wash which will effectively clean your skin at night. One can also use oil-based cleansers for more hydration.

Basically, if you have dry skin, then washing your face twice a day should be enough for healthy skin.

Oily skin

How often should I wash my face? (Photo via Amanda Dalbjörn on Unsplash)

On the other hand, if you have oily skin, then it is normal for you to have the urge to indulge your face into regular cleansing. But, too much washing can also be troublesome.

Washing it regularly makes your skin drier, which can trigger sebum production in the body. This might cause acne problems. Using face wash which consists of hydroxy acids can solve this problem. They remove the excess oil without making your skin dry excessively.

Thus, if you have oily skin, washing it more than twice can be problematic. Use a proper face wash to keep it clean and healthy.

There are many who fall into both the categories. Even in this situation, you need to stick to the basics. Wash your face twice a day. Use a face wash that keeps your skin hydrated, clean, and removes the excess oil from the face.

How to wash your face effectively?

How often should I wash my face? (Image by pvproductions on Freepik)

In order to wash your face effectively, follow these steps:

Wet your face preferably using lukewarm water.

Next, apply a face cleanser following a circular motion using your fingertips.

Make sure you cover all the relevant areas of the face.

Finally, wash it off and dry it off using a towel.

Be gentle with your skin and do not wash your face aggressively.

The ideal count for how often should I wash my face is twice. However, this may vary. Our skin type plays a crucial role in this. It is advisable to wash our faces twice a day that is, at the beginning of the day and at the end before going to bed. This gives you a fresh start to the day and washing it in the night keeps the dirt away from your skin that you may have come up on our skins.

Make sure you use a skin appropriate face wash as this will significantly contribute to making your skin healthy and radiant.