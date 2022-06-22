How to Do the One-Legged Chair Pose (Eka Pada Utkatasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes 

The one-legged chair pose (Eka Pada Utkatasana), also known as the half chair pose, standing figure-four pose or whopping crane pose, is an intermediate-level balance and hip-opener asana in yoga.

It targets the leg and abdominal muscles and promotes a balanced and strong core. It enhances clarity and also helps the mind focus better. Additionally, the Eka Pada Utkatasana is an essential gateway into other arm-balance poses.

It can be used in yoga sequences that largely involve stretching the leg muscles, strengthening the lower body and opening the hips.

How to perform the one-legged chair pose (Eka pada Utkatasana) in yoga correctly?

Step-by-step instructions:

Begin by taking an Awkward Chair Pose (Utkatasana) i.e. stand straight with your feet together and both arms at your sides. Slightly bend your knees, so that your thighs become parallel to the floor.

Your thighs should be low, and your entire body weight should be on your heels.

Hold both your hands together in a prayer position or Anjali Mudra, and keep them near your heart.

Keeping your right foot grounded on the floor, start to lift your left foot off the ground.

Make sure to keep your right knee bent as you cross your left ankle over your right thigh above your knee. Flex your left foot.

Look down, and you’ll see a triangle shape created by your legs.

Hold this posture for a few breaths.

Slowly come out of the posture, and return to an upright position.

Release your left leg to the floor, and breathe easily in the one-legged chair pose before switching your legs.

Key tips for beginners

Consider the following tips when practicing the one-legged chair pose.

If you have problems maintaining balance, perform this pose against a wall. Face the wall, and put your hands on it to maintain your balance.

You can also face away, and use the wall to support your back.

If you want a deeper stretch, lower your chest till your hands can rest on your right thigh.

If you feel comfortable, continue to bend further till your fingers touch the ground.

Benefits of one-legged chair pose (Eka pada Utkatasana)

The one-legged chair pose offers several advantages. It improves overall balance and core strength, strengthens and tightens the legs, and also opens the hips to make them more flexible and strong.

Practicing this yoga pose helps stretch your gluteal muscles and outer hips while using your gluteus maximus and quads. That results in flexible and toned legs and prevents tightness, which occurs from sitting too much. In everyday life, it's essential to have better balance and strong legs to prevent injuries and falls.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

To get the most out of the Eka Pada Utkatasana and reduce the chances of injury, make sure to avoid these mistakes:

Wrong hip position

To avoid strain in your hips, make sure to keep a straight line between your hips and spine, and do not excessively bend or curve your back. Keep your abs tight throughout the pose, and pull your navel inward.

Bending your knees too much

Your knees should not bend past your ankle, as that can lead to injury to your anterior cruciate ligament.

Wrong shoulder movement

When doing the one-legged chair pose, keep your shoulders loose and down so that they aren’t lifted towards your ears. Keep your shoulders relaxed, and don’t over-engage them.

Precautions to keep in mind

When practicing this yoga pose, make sure to protect your knees by not extending them too deeply. If you have any balance issues or high blood pressure problems, practice this asana against a wall.

Avoid this pose if you have an ankle or knee injury, or you have had recent surgery. The one-legged chair pose isn’t recommended for pregnant women, as there's a chance of tripping. If you experience any pain in your legs, hips or abdominal muscles, come out of the pose, and relax. Seek medical attention immediately if the pain persists.

Moreover, if you have an ongoing health condition, such as any cardiovascular disease, it's always best to consult a doctor before starting yoga. Check with them to determine which yoga asanas would be safe for you.

