What Is the Dragonfly Pose (Maksikanagasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The dragonfly pose (maksikanagasana) in yoga is an advanced-level asana that is sometimes also referred to as the grasshopper pose or hummingbird pose.

It is a very challenging yoga posture that relies on core, arm, balance, hip and spinal flexibility as well as leg strength. Moreover, there are also several more aspects that make this pose even more intricate. First of all, you have to be a confident and strong-arm balancer. You also need to have good flexibility in your hamstrings and hips to get your legs into the right position.

This challenging yoga pose helps create space in your pelvis, lumbar and hips while developing strength in your upper back, chest, core and arm muscles at the same time. The dragonfly pose is one such unique asana that works as a total body workout, but it is important to warm up before entering the pose.

Dragonfly pose (maksikanagasana): Correct form and technique

Before you start performing this yoga pose, remember that the external rotators of your hips, which are the muscles that let your legs turn away and outward from the midline, require the most attention.

Without an adequate range of motion, there is a chance your leg could slide off your arm, and you’ll fall straight on your face. To avoid that, make sure to perform the pose in the right form, and be particular about your hip movement.

Follow the following steps to perform the dragonfly pose correctly:

Start by standing straight in a mountain pose.

Shift your entire body weight into your left leg, and bring your right ankle forward to cross your left thigh above your knee.

Bend your body into a forward bend, and bring your palms directly to the floor.

Bend your standing leg (left leg), and gently twist your torso to your left, while taking your hands over till your palms get in a straight line with your left foot’s side.

Bend both your elbows down into a Chaturanga position, and draw the sole of your right foot onto the space created by your right upper arm.

Make sure to get your foot as high as you can up your arms.

Place your left thigh to rest on the right upper arms.

Bend forward slightly, and bring your weight into your arms as your left leg straightens out towards the side and your left foot lifts off the floor.

To come out of this pose, gently bend your left knee, and bring your left foot back to the ground.

Repeat the move by alternating sides.

Instead of entering the dragonfly from a mountain pose, you can also begin with Ardha Matsyandrasna when your hips are on the floor.

While starting the dragonfly pose with this variation may take longer, you’ll feel better in control and balance by starting the exercise closer to the floor. If you still find it difficult to get your hips off the floor from the seated or standing variation, try putting yoga blocks under both your hands. This elevation will help you balance better and give you the support you need.

Common mistakes to avoid

To get the most out of this pose, make sure to avoid these mistakes.

No warm-up

Before you get into the dragonfly pose, you need to be completely warmed up, as this posture requires a great range of motion in your hamstrings and hips.

So, make sure you perform a few warm-up exercises before starting your yoga practice. Also, don’t try to push your body to bend or twist when it is not ready. Take enough time, and slowly work your way up.

Not balancing your feet

When you do this asana without proper flexibility, you are likely to compromise your balance, and you could fall. To avoid that, make sure you have a good level of flexibility and are confident enough to keep your foot on your arm without any difficulty.

Potential benefits of dragonfly pose

The Dragonfly is considered a full-body pose. It targets your shoulders, upper back and arms, while also opening and strengthening your pelvis and hips. This pose also helps build your balance and strength and improves your body’s overall flexibility and mobility.

During this pose, your abdominal muscles get squeezed, which offers a massaging effect on your digestive system. Furthermore, twisting movements help tone your core muscles and stimulate the production of gastric content.

Bottom line

Do not attempt the dragonfly pose if you have any type of pain or injury in your shoulders, neck, wrist, hips or back.

This exercise is also not recommended during pregnancy. Be very sure and confident to master the moves, and perform this asana only when you have the required flexibility and strength. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

