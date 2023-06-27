How Pilates and Yoga can help you stay fit and healthy at any age?

When it comes to keeping fit and healthy, you can't go wrong with Pilates and yoga. Both practices have been helping people stay limber and increase flexibility.

When it comes to finding a workout routine that stays with you for years after a few sessions, there's no better combination than yoga and Pilates. While they may seem similar, the two disciplines offer unique benefits, so both should be included in your fitness routine if you want to stay fit at any age.

Pilates vs Yoga

Focuses on your core strength (Image via Unsplash/Marea Wellness)

Pilates and yoga are both forms of exercise, but they're not necessarily the same thing. Let's break down the difference:

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on core strength and flexibility, with movement inspired by ballet. It was developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates as a way to improve posture, increase flexibility and coordination while strengthening muscles throughout the body. The exercises often include equipment like resistance bands or weights (although these aren't necessary).

Meanwhile, yoga is an ancient practice that focuses on breathing techniques as well as meditation. It does involve physical poses called "asanas" or postures which can be modified depending on your age or health condition.

Yoga classes typically last 60 minutes that may include stretches designed to help relieve stress or prevent injury if you have back problems or other issues that make certain postures uncomfortable for you at first glance.

Why do both Pilates and yoga?

Asanas can be done anywhere. (Image via Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva)

Pilates and yoga are two great ways to keep fit and healthy. Both can help improve posture, strength, flexibility and balance.

Pilates focuses on strengthening the core muscles of the body (especially the abdominals, lower back muscles and pelvic floor), which give you better control so that you have more strength to do everyday activities. You will also be able to stand taller with better posture by doing Pilates regularly.

Stretches the thigh muscles (Image via Unsplash/Marea Wellness )

Yoga is all about stretching out those tight areas - especially after sitting at a desk all day or using computers/phones, etc.

It's perfect for improving flexibility in joints like hips and shoulders, too, so if you have any injuries, it will be beneficial, too.

Combination of yoga and Pilates is helpful (Image via Unsplash/Marea wellness )

While both disciplines have their benefits, combining them can offer even more benefits than either discipline alone:

Core strength : Pilates strengthen the deep core muscles that support good posture. Adding in a few yoga poses stretch out these deep-rooted muscles and those closer to the surface (like hamstrings). That helps prevent back pain from developing over time from sitting at a desk all day long.

: Pilates strengthen the deep core muscles that support good posture. Adding in a few yoga poses stretch out these deep-rooted muscles and those closer to the surface (like hamstrings). That helps prevent back pain from developing over time from sitting at a desk all day long. Flexibility: You will be able to hold certain poses longer than usual due to increased flexibility.

Both types of exercise can help reduce stress, which can be especially helpful as you get older, as stress gets more common.

Where to practice Pilates and yoga?

You can practice it at any local studio. (Image via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

You can easily find Pilates and yoga studio everywhere. If you want any of these sessions, you may look into a studio near your house.

There are also some classes online or on social media. Many studios even do online streaming services.

Pilates and Yoga: How to pick a class?

Choose the class that's most suitable for you (Image via Unsplash/Marea Wellness)

When you're looking for a class, consider the following:

1) Is the instructor well-qualified? Does they have a certification from an accredited organization like Pilates Trainers who are certified. You can also ask if they have any specialties in particular areas of the body.

2) Does the studio offer classes that are suitable for your level of fitness? If you're new to Pilates or yoga, look for an introductory course that teaches proper technique and provides feedback on form and encouragement when needed.

3) Are there different types of classes with varying lengths so that you can choose what fits into your schedule best? Some studio offers drop-in rates, while others charge per session.

Pilates and Yoga are both great exercises to keep the body healthy in old age. They help maintain a strong core, improve flexibility and balance, reduce stress, and boost overall well-being.

If you're looking for an exercise programme that can complement each other, these two disciplines are perfect choices.

Poll : 0 votes