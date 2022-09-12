How to Practice Salamba Sirsasana (Supported Headstand) in Yoga? Benefits, Tips and Techniques

Supported headstand, also known as Salamba Sirsasana, is an effective and extremely beneficial inversion exercise that strengthens your upper body and core while calming and centering your mind.

Even though there are many physical advantages to doing this exercise regularly, such as improving the strength in your arms, legs, and core, it is a difficult posture that you should approach with a "safety first" mentality. Avoid putting weight on your head or neck when performing this pose. Let your shoulders and arms do the lifting instead.

Proper Technique for Supported Headstand

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform a supported headstand properly:

Beginning in Tabletop, get to your knees, and put your forearms on the floor in front of you while leaning forward.

Put your hands together, entwine your fingers, and cup your palms.

Lay your head back into your cupped hands and place your crown on the ground.

Allow your head to rise slightly off the ground while pressing down with your forearms and elbows.

Lift your knees, straighten your legs, and tuck your toes, before going inward until your hips are parallel to your shoulders.

In order to lift or jump your hips and legs off the ground, bend your knees and keep your weight on your arms (not your head!).

Your legs should be squarely over your shoulders as you bring them up while keeping your knees bent and your legs together.

Adjust your weight as necessary to find your balance.

Straighten your legs while squeezing your thighs together.

As long as you feel healthy and at ease, remain in the position.

Then, carefully lower your feet back to the ground by pulling your abs tightly.

Benefits of Supported Headstand

While supported headstand pose demands concentration, stamina, and caution, when performed correctly, it can be quite energizing. However, both technique and mental toughness are needed for this stance.

Physically, it strengthens your core, works your entire body from shoulder to toe, and enhances your balance.

Supported headstands have a number of health advantages, including stress reduction, upper-body and spine strengthening, pineal gland stimulation, assistance with sleeplessness, and improved digestion. The pineal gland, which is a component of the endocrine system and is located in the center of the brain, is also known as the "Third Eye." Melatonin, the hormone that controls our sleep cycles, is produced by this gland.

The advantage of supported headstand position in general is that it raises the heart above the head, allowing the blood to circulate in the opposite direction throughout the body.

Being upside down is not a posture that most people find themselves in frequently, so this exercise is incredibly helpful in overcoming fear. Getting comfortable with unfamiliar and novel feelings can be achieved over time by practicing inversions.

Tips to Remember

When practicing the supported headstand, proper posture is crucial. Otherwise, practicing this yoga stance could result in severe injuries.

Starting posture: Before assuming the headstand position, it is advised to hold Shashankasana (Child Pose) for 10–15 seconds to balance the pressure in the head and legs.

Hands should be placed above the head and elbows should be in line with shoulders when performing Shashankasana. When the shoulders are in this posture, they are most stable. Otherwise, there may be further play on the shoulders in the future.

Head position: When you lay your head on the floor, be careful when setting up the Bregma section, which starts at the hairline and extends towards the crown. Avoid placing the crown on the floor since it will be more difficult to balance on the head and your neck alignment may be off.

Key Takeaway

Your neck could suffer catastrophic damage if you perform a headstand improperly. The spine of your neck has a tiny number of bones that are not suited to support the weight of your entire body. Therefore, it is imperative that you practice extra caution at all times.

Supported headstands can be challenging, but the best method for safety is to develop the pose from the ground up, check along the way to make sure your alignment is correct, that you're maintaining attention, and that you have the strength necessary to enter (and exit) the pose securely.

Always consult your doctor before beginning a yoga routine, particularly if you have ailments or wounds to your neck or spine. If you've recently had a neck, spine, head accident or surgery, you may need to avoid the posture until you've fully recovered.

